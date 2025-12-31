Southampton Hosts Hearthside Cheer
Ann and Christina Normile
Anthony Cappa, Bonnie Grice, Steve Gould, Greg Baker
Bee Smith, Laurie Collins, Sally Van Allen, Diane Schwindt, Executive Director- Sarah Kautz, Liana Mizzi, Tim Van Winkler
Curator- Steve Gould
Diane Schwindt, Culinary Historian
Len Zinnanti, Sarah Kautz- Executive Director
Mark and Adrian Spiecher
Mindy Furtin and Denise Simpson
Neill Slaughter, Jeannette Hektoen
Robert Lohman and Sally Van Allen
Terry and Dede Gotthelf Moan
The Southampton History Museum hosted its annual Hearthside Cheer holiday celebration at the historic Rogers Mansion. Sarah Kautz, Executive Director of the Southampton History Museum, welcomed guests alongside members of the Museum’s Board of Directors. The annual gathering celebrated seasonal traditions and community connection while highlighting the Museum’s mission to preserve Southampton’s history.