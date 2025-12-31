Southampton Hosts Hearthside Cheer

Ann and Christina Normile Lisa Tamburini Anthony Cappa, Bonnie Grice, Steve Gould, Greg Baker Lisa Tamburini Bee Smith, Laurie Collins, Sally Van Allen, Diane Schwindt, Executive Director- Sarah Kautz, Liana Mizzi, Tim Van Winkler Lisa Tamburini Curator- Steve Gould Lisa Tamburini Diane Schwindt, Culinary Historian Lisa Tamburini Len Zinnanti, Sarah Kautz- Executive Director Lisa Tamburini Mark and Adrian Spiecher Lisa Tamburini Mindy Furtin and Denise Simpson Lisa Tamburini Neill Slaughter, Jeannette Hektoen Lisa Tamburini Robert Lohman and Sally Van Allen Lisa Tamburini Terry and Dede Gotthelf Moan Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton History Museum hosted its annual Hearthside Cheer holiday celebration at the historic Rogers Mansion. Sarah Kautz, Executive Director of the Southampton History Museum, welcomed guests alongside members of the Museum’s Board of Directors. The annual gathering celebrated seasonal traditions and community connection while highlighting the Museum’s mission to preserve Southampton’s history.