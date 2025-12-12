The Quogue Library Hosts Photography Show
Art Gallery Commitee member Tara Fitzpatrick, Meghan Goparaju, Kitty Gilmore
Victoria Sartorius
Victoria Sartorius Photos on Display
Photographer Sara Cedar Miller
Melissa Wanamaker
Melissa Wanamaker & Art Gallery Committee Members , Mary Vogel, Sarah Adams, Melanie Tolan, Susie Gilbert
Meghan Goparaju
Mary Beth Motz, Jennifer Going, Mary Louis for presenting Veronique Loui
Jennifer Gary & Tom Cunningham
Dan Richman, Connie Jones
Brooke Dicapua, Emily O'Connor
The Quogue Library recently hosted its annual Photography Exhibition, featuring works by Jennifer Garry, Meghan Goparaju, Veronique Louis, Sara Cedar Miller, Victoria Sartorius, and Melissa Wanamaker. The event brought the community together where guests enjoyed an evening celebrating local talent and diverse photographic perspectives.The show will be on display till January 8th.