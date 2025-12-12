Quogue

The Quogue Library Hosts Photography Show

By
1 minute 12/12/2025
Art Gallery Commitee member Tara Fitzpatrick, Meghan Goparaju, Kitty Gilmore

Art Gallery Commitee member Tara Fitzpatrick, Meghan Goparaju, Kitty Gilmore

Rick Seigleman
Victoria Sartorius

Victoria Sartorius

Rick Seigleman
Victoria Sartorius Photos on Display

Victoria Sartorius Photos on Display

Rick Seigleman
Photographer Sara Cedar Miller

Photographer Sara Cedar Miller

Rick Seigleman
Melissa Wanamaker

Melissa Wanamaker

Rick Seigleman
Melissa Wanamaker & Art Gallery Committee Members , Mary Vogel, Sarah Adams, Melanie Tolan, Susie Gilbert

Melissa Wanamaker & Art Gallery Committee Members , Mary Vogel, Sarah Adams, Melanie Tolan, Susie Gilbert

Rick Seigleman
Meghan Goparaju

Meghan Goparaju

Rick Seigleman
Mary Beth Motz, Jennifer Going, Mary Louis for presenting Veronique Loui

Mary Beth Motz, Jennifer Going, Mary Louis for presenting Veronique Loui

Rick Seigleman
Jennifer Gary & Tom Cunningham

Jennifer Gary & Tom Cunningham

Rick Seigleman
Dan Richman, Connie Jones

Dan Richman, Connie Jones

Rick Seigleman
Brooke Dicapua, Emily O'Connor

Brooke Dicapua, Emily O'Connor

The Quogue Library recently hosted its annual Photography Exhibition, featuring works by Jennifer Garry, Meghan Goparaju, Veronique Louis, Sara Cedar Miller, Victoria Sartorius, and Melissa Wanamaker. The event brought the community together where guests enjoyed an evening celebrating local talent and diverse photographic perspectives.The show will be on display till January 8th.

Rick Seigleman

The Quogue Library recently hosted its annual Photography Exhibition, featuring works by Jennifer Garry, Meghan Goparaju, Veronique Louis, Sara Cedar Miller, Victoria Sartorius, and Melissa Wanamaker. The event brought the community together where guests enjoyed an evening celebrating local talent and diverse photographic perspectives.The show will be on display till January 8th.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events