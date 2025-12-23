Wölffer Estate Illuminates for a cause

Wölffer Estate welcomed supporters for the 16th Annual Lighting of the Vines, an evening benefitting the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. Guests gathered for a radiant display across the winter vineyard rows while enjoying live holiday music, and Wölffer wines. Wreaths were auctioned to support The Center’s mission to encourage, educate and empower marginalized East End children and families.