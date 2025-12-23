Wölffer Estate Illuminates for a cause
The Genesis Ensemble
Stephen Wald, Sivia Loria, Julie Ratner, Sam Eskenazi
Shauna Shaite and Jason Jared
Shanae Pritchard, Elijah and Robert King
Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls
Santa in the Vines
Oliver and Andrea Frisch
Niso Albukrek, Sandra Albukrek, David Kuperschmid, Lynn Czarnecki, Santa, Jackie Lowey, Jim Czarnecki
Nancy Lynn Thiele and Former Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele
Mary Massey and Arthur Goldbek
Marion and Tom Reid
Liz Wolff, Kevin McEneaney, Katie Bush, Mandy Stapf
Jillian O'Day, Kris Kringle, Donna Valentino, Anita Costa
Dushy and Roman Roth
Wölffer Estate welcomed supporters for the 16th Annual Lighting of the Vines, an evening benefitting the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. Guests gathered for a radiant display across the winter vineyard rows while enjoying live holiday music, and Wölffer wines. Wreaths were auctioned to support The Center’s mission to encourage, educate and empower marginalized East End children and families.