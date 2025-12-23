Bridgehampton

Wölffer Estate Illuminates for a cause

By
1 minute 12/23/2025
The Genesis Ensemble

Lisa Tamburini
Stephen Wald, Sivia Loria, Julie Ratner, Sam Eskenazi

Lisa Tamburini
Shauna Shaite and Jason Jared

Lisa Tamburini
Shanae Pritchard, Elijah and Robert King

Lisa Tamburini
Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls

Lisa Tamburini
Santa in the Vines

Lisa Tamburini
Oliver and Andrea Frisch

Lisa Tamburini
Niso Albukrek, Sandra Albukrek, David Kuperschmid, Lynn Czarnecki, Santa, Jackie Lowey, Jim Czarnecki

Lisa Tamburini
Nancy Lynn Thiele and Former Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele

Lisa Tamburini
Mary Massey and Arthur Goldbek

Lisa Tamburini
Marion and Tom Reid

Lisa Tamburini
Liz Wolff, Kevin McEneaney, Katie Bush, Mandy Stapf

Lisa Tamburini
Jillian O'Day, Kris Kringle, Donna Valentino, Anita Costa

Lisa Tamburini
Dushy and Roman Roth

Lisa Tamburini

Wölffer Estate welcomed supporters for the 16th Annual Lighting of the Vines, an evening benefitting the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. Guests gathered for a radiant display across the winter vineyard rows while enjoying live holiday music, and Wölffer wines. Wreaths were auctioned to support The Center’s mission to encourage, educate and empower marginalized East End children and families.

