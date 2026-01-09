New Year’s Eve Show on Ice
1 minute 01/09/2026
Skaters: Aaron J. Gutman, Dayron Tondike, Alex Hughes Parker, Kayleigh Linkous, Marina Nelson
American Idol Finalist: Shannon Gibbons & Tyler Shore
Skating Pair: Anita Hartshorn & Frank Sweiding
International Team USA Skater: Courtney Hicks
Jack & Loiuse Boiff
Skaters: Marina Nelson & Kayleigh Linkous
Nancy Kerrigan & Holiday Spectacular Cast
Nancy Kerrigan practicing pre-show
Nancy Kerrigan
New Year’s Eve, Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan joined fellow performers from Gateway Playhouse’s Holiday Spectacular for a special skating performance at Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton. The pop-up show brought a pared-down version of the production to the rink, giving the community a rare chance to experience professional figure skating up close.