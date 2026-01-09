Event & Party Photos

New Year’s Eve Show on Ice

By
1 minute 01/09/2026
Skaters: Aaron J. Gutman, Dayron Tondike, Alex Hughes Parker, Kayleigh Linkous, Marina Nelson

Julie Froehlich
American Idol Finalist: Shannon Gibbons & Tyler Shore

Julie Froehlich
Skating Pair: Anita Hartshorn & Frank Sweiding

Julie Froehlich

Julie Froehlich
International Team USA Skater: Courtney Hicks

Julie Froehlich
Jack & Loiuse Boiff

Julie Froehlich
Skaters: Marina Nelson & Kayleigh Linkous

Julie Froehlich
Nancy Kerrigan & Holiday Spectacular Cast

Julie Froehlich
Nancy Kerrigan practicing pre-show

Julie Froehlich
Nancy Kerrigan

Julie Froehlich

Julie Froehlich

Julie Froehlich

New Year’s Eve, Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan joined fellow performers from Gateway Playhouse’s Holiday Spectacular for a special skating performance at Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton. The pop-up show brought a pared-down version of the production to the rink, giving the community a rare chance to experience professional figure skating up close.

