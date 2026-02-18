"A Palm Beach Affair” Novel Debuts as No. 1 Amazon Bestseller

Novelist Peter Antonucci’s latest book, “A Palm Beach Affair,” reached No. 1 bestseller status on Amazon within days of its release.

Set on the south end of Palm Beach Island, the novel centers on life inside an exclusive condominium community and examines relationships, rivalries and the social norms that shape daily life. The story follows a condominium board president and a younger female resident who has been informally ostracized, tracing how their initially adversarial dynamic develops as personal histories and reputations come under scrutiny.

The book incorporates references to Sloan’s Curve, Worth Avenue and other Palm Beach landmarks, along with a fictional fine-dining restaurant that reflects the island’s dining culture. According to the publisher, the novel draws on research and familiarity with Palm Beach society, blending elements of romance, satire and suspense.

Early Amazon reviews have largely been positive. Several readers described the novel as a fast-paced or “page-turner,” citing its depiction of wealth and social hierarchy, as well as its character development and dialogue. Reviewers noted the balance of romance and tension, with one calling it an “addictive read” and another describing it as “fun” and “easy reading.”

“Someone recommended this author to me, and I’m genuinely grateful they did,” Amazon reviewer William Connolly wrote. “Peter Antonucci writes with effortless flair and sharp humor, while building characters and a plot that feel both polished and authentic. A Palm Beach Affair captures the aura of Palm Beach society with an insider’s precision—the glamour, the hypocrisy, and the quiet absurdities beneath the surface. I loved this book and sincerely hope a sequel is on the way.”

Some readers highlighted what they viewed as sharp humor and an insider’s portrayal of Palm Beach society.

“I picked this up looking for a light, glamorous read and loved it,” an Amazon reviewer named Caitlin wrote. “A Palm Beach Affair has everything you want in an escapist novel: money, secrets, messy relationships, and just enough suspense to keep the pages turning. I don’t know where Antonucci gets his material, but he is spot on. The setting is a big part of the fun. You can almost feel the glamorous world of Palm Beach society. The characters are flawed in believable ways, so the central relationship feels complicated rather than forced. I especially liked how the story balances romance with mystery instead of leaning too hard on either one. If you enjoy novels about wealth, power, and the private lives behind perfect public images, this one is well worth your time.”

“A Palm Beach Affair isn’t about scandal for its own sake,” Antonucci said in a statement. “It’s about what happens when people who are expected to play their roles decide, quietly, not to.”

Antonucci, a former litigator with Greenberg Traurig, has written several novels often set in insular or status-driven environments. His previous works include stories inspired by his time aboard The World, a private residential yacht community, and other closed settings where proximity and hierarchy shape personal dynamics.

“A Palm Beach Affair” is available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.