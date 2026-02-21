Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption

Bo

Playful, engaging, and always ready for a game of fetch, Bo is a four-year-old Hound mix with a big personality and an even bigger love for the ball. Toss him a toy and you’ll see his joyful spirit come to life—he could happily play for hours. Bo is looking for a calm, adult-only home where he can enjoy a predictable routine and build a strong bond with his person. He thrives with structure and clear boundaries, forming a deeply loyal connection with someone who understands him. Dog-friendly and cat-curious, Bo came to ARF with support from the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation and is ready to find a home where he can truly relax and be himself. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Diamond

Once a shy little gem, Diamond has blossomed into a playful and curious eight-month-old kitten who lights up every room she explores. With soft fur and a love for adventure, she fills her days with fun and feline friendships. Found in East Hampton with her brother Onyx and brought to ARF through the Operation Cat program, Diamond has grown into a wonderfully social cat who enjoys cuddling with her best bud Scooter. Sweet, spirited, and full of heart, she’s ready to shine in a forever home of her own. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Ginger Spice

After entering a local municipal shelter as a stray in 2022, Ginger Spice is still waiting for her happy ending. This seven-year-old mixed-breed beauty may be a bit shy at first, but treats quickly win her over—and she’ll proudly offer her favorite trick, “paw,” once she feels comfortable. Ginger gets along well with most dogs, especially males, and would thrive with a patient adopter willing to give her the time she needs to settle in. With her gentle nature and loyal heart, Ginger Spice is more than ready for a second chance. Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Nibbler

Full of confidence and personality, Nibbler is a spirited three-year-old cat rescued from a high-kill shelter in Georgia and now eager for a fresh start. He loves interactive play—chasing wand toys, darting through tunnels, and showing off his athletic moves. While he thrives on attention and enrichment, Nibbler would do best as the only cat in the home, where he can soak up all the love and form a close bond with his humans. Playful, affectionate, and endlessly entertaining, he’s ready to be the star of his own forever family. Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Sherman

At just 10 months old, Sherman is already a gentle giant with a heart as big as his paws. Friendly and outgoing, he loves meeting new people and making canine companions wherever he goes. Long walks, belly rubs, and plenty of affection top his list of favorite activities, and his goofy, loyal personality turns everyday moments into adventures. Sherman is waiting at Bideawee’s Westhampton Adoption Center for a family ready to welcome a loving, larger-than-life best friend. Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Batman

Big, bold, and bursting with personality, Batman is a handsome young black cat who quickly steals the spotlight. Surrendered when his previous owners had to move, he hasn’t let the change dampen his fearless and affectionate spirit. House-trained, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, Batman is as ready as they come for a new beginning. With his cuddly nature and larger-than-life charm, he’s sure to win over anyone who stops by to meet him. North Fork Animal Welfare League, 324 Church Lane, Aquebogue, 631-765-1811 ext. 2, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org