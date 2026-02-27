Diane Alec Smith Channels Van Gogh in New Cover

This month, longtime favorite cover artist and Cutchogue resident Diane Alec Smith brings us a beautiful new scene for Dan’s Papers North Fork. Here, Smith discusses her painting, “A Yellow Sea,” her inspiration and technique, including a nod to Vincent Van Gogh, who happens to be our Dan’s Papers Hamptons cover artist this week! Smith also talks about her new and ongoing exhibitions at local vineyards, and her latest focus when it comes to subject matter in her work.

A Conversation with Diane Alec Smith

Can you talk about this painting? Where is it, and what inspired you to paint it?

The title of this painting is “A Yellow Sea.” It was inspired by two important constants in my life: morning walks and Vincent Van Gogh’s art. Every morning without fail, I take a long walk, waking up to a breathtaking sunrise, usually bathed in shades of yellow. Combined with my admiration for the way Van Gogh uses yellow, particularly in paintings featuring sunflowers or the blazing sun over wheat fields, I was inspired to create “A Yellow Sea.”

Talk to me about your technique, and specifically about how you paint water and light at sunset so effectively.

Typically, I begin with the darkest colors and layer in highlights, but this particular piece required three coats of white, then spiraling in the yellow. Yellow has always been a hard color to work with because of its translucency. It reminds me of J.M.W. Turner’s technique in many of his paintings, layering yellow over white to create vivid highlights. To enhance the mood, I also painted using “hue lights” to recreate sunrise lighting in the room.

Have you been focused on any new subjects on the North Fork? Tell me about it.

With spring around the corner, I plan to paint daffodils; there will be over 15,000 blooming outside the art studio windows and the surrounding gardens. I tend to the gardens with my daughter, who operates the flower farm, Lily Pad Acres. This is where I reside and draw much of my inspiration.

Do you have any new shows or projects underway or upcoming?

Currently, I have an exhibit, “Quiet Places” on display at Lenz Winery in Peconic until March 5.

Pellegrini Vineyards has an ongoing exhibit, displaying an array of my work. Art can be purchased directly at either location. Additionally, Mattituck Community Theater will showcase artists, including myself, open on weekends from March 12th through the 29th. Feel free to visit my creative studio by appointment, where I teach and inspire others to capture the beauty of nature around us.

Beyond the shows, where can people regularly find your work online or in person?

Follow me on Instagram at @longislandart or visit my website dianealecasmith.com. You can also schedule an appointment to view the studio or inquire about art classes via: 631-599-2013.