Diane Alec Smith Paints the Remarkable Rebounding Osprey

March 21, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Diane Alec Smith

This week, multiple Dan’s Papers cover artist Diane Alec Smith is back with a lovely painting featuring the formerly endangered osprey, a bird that, against all odds, rebounded spectacularly with conservation efforts following the ban of harmful DDT pesticide that was decimating the raptor’s population. Here, we speak to Smith about painting landscapes and wildlife, her special interest in ospreys, her ongoing show at Pellegrini Vineyards in Cutchogue, which is also her hometown, and her portrayal of local light.

A Chat with Diane Alec Smith

You’ve done some lovely paintings for our covers, including landscapes and seascapes and one of robins at a feeder. Tell us about this image and how it came about?

Many pieces of my art, including “Arrival,” stem from my love of painting local scenery, focusing on the flora and fauna of the East End. To me, ospreys symbolize home.

Along with the aforementioned robins and the osprey in this image, you’ve painted other birds and animals. How do you approach painting a living creature versus, say, a stunning local scene?

Painting creatures has always come naturally to me, starting with my childhood love for drawing horses. For a long time, it was all I focused on, constantly improving my ability to capture their expressions. As I grew older, my appreciation for the landscape around me deepened, and I shifted my focus to mastering the depiction of light. Light is essential in all pieces, but I don’t consider my landscapes complete without the focus on light. In the creation of a living creature, light can be distorted by movement and expression.

Do you have a particular affinity for local wildlife and birds in particular? Can you talk about that?

I feel that I have a unique connection with the local wildlife and birds. Throughout my life, I have created a welcoming and peaceful space in my backyard for all creatures, regardless of how many legs they have. I have observed the decline and resurgence of ospreys, which have made a remarkable comeback. At times, my backyard is surrounded by them, inspiring my entire series. I still vividly remember the first time I saw an osprey catch a fish. It was an incredible display of speed and strength as it plunged into the water. Incredibly, it caught a fish from my pond.

How often are you rotating your work hanging in the ongoing show at Pellegrini Vineyards in Cutchogue? How do you decide what to show there?

I change the artwork in Pellegrini approximately every two months. The winery has several grand walls that are ideal for displaying art, and the bright, open, yet rustic space complements my style well, making it easy to choose the pieces.

Do you have any other shows or projects in the works?

I always have multiple paintings in progress, which keeps me from getting bored or feeling stuck on one piece. When it comes to displaying my work, I make an effort to support local businesses by rotating my exhibitions around the East End. From March 25th through the end of April, a collection of small paintings will be showcased at Love Lane Kitchen, Mattituck. Additionally, I will be hosting a collective show for the talented artists who study with me at the Mattituck Library throughout April.

Remind us where can people see your work online and in-person, beyond Pellegrini?

You can view my current and past works at dianealecsmith.com, by appointment at my personal studio, on Instagram at @longislandart, and through pieces showcased by North Fork Art Collective in Greenport. My contact information is available on my website for anyone interested in scheduling a studio tour.