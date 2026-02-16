Driver Admits to DWI That Killed East Hampton Teen
A Moriches teenager has admitted to driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in his vehicle last year in the victim’s hometown of East Hampton.
Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes, 18, pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 at Suffolk County court to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated with a child.
“Nothing can undo the pain inflicted on this family, as well as the other passengers in the car, but this conviction ensures the defendant will be held accountable for his crime,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.
Prosecutors said Fuertes was driving a Toyota Camry 74 mph in a 30 mph zone on Old Stone Highway with six teen passengers who had been drinking alcohol at a beach when the car nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle, swerved and struck a tree on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025.
Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles, who was sitting in the back seat, was killed in the crash and another passenger was seriously injured with a spinal fracture and severe lacerations, authorities said.
Fuertes had a .08% blood alcohol concentration, according to investigators. He faces up to 12 years in prison when Judge Steven Pilewski sentences him on March 18.