Driver Admits to DWI That Killed East Hampton Teen

Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes (SCDA)

A Moriches teenager has admitted to driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in his vehicle last year in the victim’s hometown of East Hampton.

Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo Fuertes, 18, pleaded guilty on Feb. 11 at Suffolk County court to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated with a child.