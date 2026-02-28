The East End’s dining scene is keeping things warm and lively this winter, with restaurant reopenings, special dinners, hands-on culinary experiences and community gatherings all on the menu. From cozy comfort fare and creative cocktails to seasonal wine pairings and family-friendly events, there’s no shortage of reasons to dine out and try something new. February may be brief, but it’s packed with flavor—so get out there and enjoy what’s left of the month while it lasts.

Captain Jack’s has reopened following a short winter break with an updated bar and winter menu! Start off with appetizers of Jack’s Buffalo wings, lobster mac n’ cheese, captain’s calamari, a winter wedge and more. Main course selections include a blackened mahi reuben, Noyac hot chicken sandwich, short rib grilled cheese, BBQ ribs platter, bourbon pecan chicken n’ waffles, short rib stroganoff, NY strip au poivre or a captain’s seafood pot pie. Pair your meal with a specialty cocktail like the Kentucky winter mule, lavender snow kiss, Jack’s winter spritz, chai white Russian, peppermint mocha espresso martini, or a spicy pom-cherry margarita. For any sober sailors, sip on a spiced cranberry maple mule, cherry-pom spritz, winter punch, a mango bango or one of their fresh-made lemonades with a variety of flavors available. A first mates menu is available for any kiddos who enjoy fried shrimp, pizza, grilled cheese pasta, a burger or chicken fingers. The restaurant offers Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa is included with all brunch orders, as well as happy hour Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., a 2 for $22 bar menu, burger and a beer for $15 all day, every day at the bar only, daily specials and more. Visit their website to check out full menus and to make a reservation!

Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton is set to continue their famous “Artists & Writers” dinner series on Monday, March 2 beginning at 6 p.m. This edition of the series will feature artist Evan Yee of Liberty Labs Foundation, a rare collective of fine woodworkers, award winning furniture designers, talented artists, architects and highly skilled artisans. To celebrate 10 years since their opening, Even Yee, a co-founder of Liberty Labs, will be the featured artist of the evening and will discuss their work while guests enjoy a three-course family style meal. With the meal, a glass of wine or draft beer will be included in the $55 price, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Project Most will host their annual Empty Bowls event at the Amagansett American Legion Post 419 on Sunday, March 8! From noon to 3 p.m., community members are invited to taste an array of soups crafted by talented local chefs while supporting Project Most’s vital programs for children and families. The family friendly event will feature a 50/50 raffle, live music, and family fun for all. Project Most mugs will be for sale, and takeout is also available. Tickets will be for sale at the door and are priced as follows: $15 for adults, $8 for children (ages 5 – 13), children under 5 are free to enter, and takeout pints are available at $15 for one or 2 for $25. Come hungry, leave fulfilled and make a difference, one cup at a time! More information can be found on the Project Most website.

Borghese Vineyard & Winery is teaming up with The Halyard for a wine pairing dinner on Thursday, March 5! Embrace the flavors of the season during this special evening that will bring together the creativity of The Halyard’s culinary team featuring winter-inspired dishes that will be expertly paired with Borghese’s historic wines. Guests will be treated to a discussion on sourcing local winter ingredients from the North Fork, and how Borghese’s wine team prepares for the upcoming vintage and growing season. Expect warm hospitality, thoughtful pairings and an intimate celebration of winter on the North Fork. Visit The Halyard’s website for more information and to reserve your seats.

Did you know?

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid is thrilled to bring back cooking classes with Chef Alex! Taking place on March 8, March 22, April 12 and April 26 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Chef Alex will lead a hands-on class making classic Spanish tapas and paella, with wine pairings available along the way. Learn, taste and then enjoy your creations in the dining room–glass in hand. This experience is perfect for couples, friends or solo food lovers. This is a fun, interactive way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Visit their website to secure your spots!

Bits & Bites:

La Fondita in Amagansett is now offering delivery through DoorDash! Now you can order your favorite dishes without leaving the couch. Head to the app or the DoorDash website to place an order.

Bostwick’s Chowder House has announced they will reopen for the season on Thursday, March 26! Put it in your calendars to welcome them back and enjoy that seafood pasta or a lobster roll. Yum.

Townline BBQ has launched frozen margaritas! Flavors currently available include classic, prickly pear, guava, mango, American fruits sour cherry, American fruits black cherry or spicy.

Food Quote: “February is short and very sweet.” – Charmaine J. Forde