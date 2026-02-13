Greenport Brewery Host VHS Cover Band

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Peconic hosted a live performance by VHS, a female-fronted five-piece band made up of veteran musicians from across Long Island. The band delivered high-energy “rewind” sets featuring classic rock, album oriented rock, and dance hits from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Known for strong stage chemistry and polished live performances, VHS kept the crowd engaged with sing-along favorites and unexpected selections.