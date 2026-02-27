The Greenport Maritime Festival is back on for 2026 after previously being called off, with a new three-year partnership between the East End Seaport Museum – which runs the event – and the Greenport Business Owners Alliance.

Last October, the museum’s board said the decision to step away from organizing the festival followed “thoughtful consideration and valuable input” from local businesses, partners and community members. At the time, leadership said the pause would allow the organization to concentrate on its core mission, including modernizing the museum, preserving Bug Lighthouse and expanding educational and conservation programs.

Under the new agreement, the Greenport Business Owners Alliance — a group separate from the village’s Business Improvement District — will oversee festival operations. The museum will benefit directly from the event’s success through a graduated share of festival revenues, according to information released about the partnership. Support is also expected from the Hold Fast, Stay True fund, the Greenport BID and the Village of Greenport.

The agreement establishes a three-year partnership. Under the new structure, the museum will receive a graduated share of festival revenues over that period, while the Business Owners Alliance will assume operational leadership of the festival and manage the annual Land & Sea Gala. Auction proceeds from the gala will continue to directly benefit the museum.

“Local nonprofits, businesses, and the Village came together with a shared goal: to ensure that the Maritime Festival and related events are vibrant, sustainable, and beneficial to all in the community,” Erin Kimmel, executive director of the East End Seaport Museum, said. “We are grateful for the collaboration and excited for what lies ahead for the festival and our community.”

The museum said it will remain actively engaged in the festival through its signature waterfront programs, including the Cardboard Boat Race, the Snapper Contest and the Kayak Races.

The 36th annual Maritime Festival is expected to take place Sept. 25–27, pending final village approvals. Friday is designated as a setup day, with an evening concert by the Greenport Band planned to open the weekend celebration. The traditional parade is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The Maritime Festival has served for more than three decades as a signature celebration of Greenport’s seafaring heritage.

“As both a Greenport business owner and year round resident, the maritime festival has always been a tradition I deeply admire and look forward to,” Sarah Phillips, owner of the restaurant First and South and GBOA lead, said. “To help steward this next chapter is both an honor and a meaningful responsibility. We are committed to preserving beloved heritage events like the Snapper Derby, while creating new opportunities for our brick-and-mortar businesses to participate in ways that benefit visitors, residents and the broader village community. We look forward to moving this forward together in 2026.”