H.O.W. Hosts Time Is of the Essence Luncheon
1 minute 02/19/2026
Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.) hosted its 24th Annual Time Is of the Essence Lecture & Luncheon at The Beach Club in Palm Beach, advancing ovarian cancer research and patient support. Actress Christine Baranski was honored and spoke with moderator Pamela Fiori. Executive Director Jennifer McGrath recognized survivors, including 20-year survivor Ann Candido, while Dr. Robert M. Wenham highlighted advances in detection and treatment. The luncheon was led by Chairwomen Andrea Stark, Robbi Toll, Liz Feuer, and Wendy Topkis, with Honorary Chairwomen Eduarda “Eddy” Taylor, Judy Snyder, and Roberta Kozloff.