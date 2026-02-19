Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

H.O.W. Hosts Time Is of the Essence Luncheon

Andrea Stark, Liz Feuer, Christine Baranski, Robbi Toll, Wendy Topkis

Capehart
Ann Candido and Barbara Nicklaus

Christine Baranski, Louise Altese Isidori

Capehart
Christine Baranski

Donna Dodson and Rose Lambert

Capehart
Frances Fisher, Betsy Matthews and Eddy Taylor

Heather Olson, Amy Mattessich, Beth Bradley, Jennifer Lancaster

Capehart
Jayne Chase and Jack Lynch

Jennifer McGrath and Andrea Stark

Capehart
Rebecca Doane and Dr. Robert Wenham

Roberta Kozloff and Robbi Toll

Capehart
Sarah Relfe and Kerry Humphreys

Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.) hosted its 24th Annual Time Is of the Essence Lecture & Luncheon at The Beach Club in Palm Beach, advancing ovarian cancer research and patient support. Actress Christine Baranski was honored and spoke with moderator Pamela Fiori. Executive Director Jennifer McGrath recognized survivors, including 20-year survivor Ann Candido, while Dr. Robert M. Wenham highlighted advances in detection and treatment. The luncheon was led by Chairwomen Andrea Stark, Robbi Toll, Liz Feuer, and Wendy Topkis, with Honorary Chairwomen Eduarda “Eddy” Taylor, Judy Snyder, and Roberta Kozloff. 

