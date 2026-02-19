H.O.W. Hosts Time Is of the Essence Luncheon

Andrea Stark, Liz Feuer, Christine Baranski, Robbi Toll, Wendy Topkis Capehart Ann Candido and Barbara Nicklaus Capehart Christine Baranski, Louise Altese Isidori Capehart Christine Baranski Capehart Donna Dodson and Rose Lambert Capehart Frances Fisher, Betsy Matthews and Eddy Taylor Capehart Heather Olson, Amy Mattessich, Beth Bradley, Jennifer Lancaster Capehart Jayne Chase and Jack Lynch Capehart Jennifer McGrath and Andrea Stark Capehart Rebecca Doane and Dr. Robert Wenham Capehart Roberta Kozloff and Robbi Toll Capehart Sarah Relfe and Kerry Humphreys Capehart

Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.) hosted its 24th Annual Time Is of the Essence Lecture & Luncheon at The Beach Club in Palm Beach, advancing ovarian cancer research and patient support. Actress Christine Baranski was honored and spoke with moderator Pamela Fiori. Executive Director Jennifer McGrath recognized survivors, including 20-year survivor Ann Candido, while Dr. Robert M. Wenham highlighted advances in detection and treatment. The luncheon was led by Chairwomen Andrea Stark, Robbi Toll, Liz Feuer, and Wendy Topkis, with Honorary Chairwomen Eduarda “Eddy” Taylor, Judy Snyder, and Roberta Kozloff.