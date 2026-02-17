hamptonBRIDE Launches on the North Fork

The Lin Beach House in Greenport hosted the launch of a new local wedding platform, hamptonBRIDE. Founded by longtime East End resident and digital marketing professional Kerry Wilkie, the platform was created to connect engaged couples with locally rooted venues and vendors throughout the Hamptons, Montauk, and the North Fork. The event drew many vendors from the East End and celebrated the platform’s debut while reinforcing its mission to support local businesses and simplify wedding planning.