hamptonBRIDE Launches on the North Fork
1 minute 02/17/2026
Amy Israel, Devon McBurnie, Lauren Lombardi
Christina Padrazo, Estefany Molina
Dominique Bell, Rita Giannone, Melinda Morris
Founder of hamptonBRIDE, Kerry Wilkie and Paul Kolinsky
Irene Manieri
Kaitlyn Ferris, Stacey Kaufmann
Kristin Patton, Melissa Thompson
Micah and Beth Lee Schlendorf
Michelle Papajohn, Jonathan Villasan
Paul Kolinsky, Marc Johnson
Rudy & Genesis Vaime
Sam Hubbard, Alexis Verdi
Samantha Ripka, Sean Magnuson
Vita Giannone, Danielle Danowski, Devin McBurnie, Jen Steele, Lacy Karl, Rita Ellis
Erin Tully, Rita Ellis, Paul Kolinsk, Kerry Wilkie, Chef Megan Huylo, Chef Lauren Lombardi, Joe Coleman
Janelle Brooke, Dear Stacey
Lori Pannullo, Greg
Christian Lennon, Andrew Scordamaglia
The Lin Beach House in Greenport hosted the launch of a new local wedding platform, hamptonBRIDE. Founded by longtime East End resident and digital marketing professional Kerry Wilkie, the platform was created to connect engaged couples with locally rooted venues and vendors throughout the Hamptons, Montauk, and the North Fork. The event drew many vendors from the East End and celebrated the platform’s debut while reinforcing its mission to support local businesses and simplify wedding planning.