Event & Party Photos

hamptonBRIDE Launches on the North Fork

By
1 minute 02/17/2026
Amy Israel, Devon McBurnie, Lauren Lombardi

Amy Israel, Devon McBurnie, Lauren Lombardi

Erwin List
Christina Padrazo, Estefany Molina

Christina Padrazo, Estefany Molina

Erwin List
Dominique Bell, Rita Giannone, Melinda Morris

Dominique Bell, Rita Giannone, Melinda Morris

Erwin List
Founder of hamptonBRIDE, Kerry Wilkie and Paul Kolinsky

Founder of hamptonBRIDE, Kerry Wilkie and Paul Kolinsky

Santa Cruz Photography
Irene Manieri

Irene Manieri

Erwin List
Kaitlyn Ferris, Stacey Kaufmann

Kaitlyn Ferris, Stacey Kaufmann

Erwin List
Kristin Patton, Melissa Thompson

Kristin Patton, Melissa Thompson

Erwin List
Micah and Beth Lee Schlendorf

Micah and Beth Lee Schlendorf

Erwin List
Michelle Papajohn, Jonathan Villasan

Michelle Papajohn, Jonathan Villasan

Erwin List
Paul Kolinsky, Marc Johnson

Paul Kolinsky, Marc Johnson

Erwin List
Rudy & Genesis Vaime

Rudy & Genesis Vaime

Erwin List
Sam Hubbard, Alexis Verdi

Sam Hubbard, Alexis Verdi

Erwin List
Samantha Ripka, Sean Magnuson

Samantha Ripka, Sean Magnuson

Erwin List
Vita Giannone, Danielle Danowski, Devin McBurnie, Jen Steele, Lacy Karl, Rita Ellis

Vita Giannone, Danielle Danowski, Devin McBurnie, Jen Steele, Lacy Karl, Rita Ellis

Erwin List
Erin Tully, Rita Ellis, Paul Kolinsk, Kerry Wilkie, Chef Megan Huylo, Chef Lauren Lombardi, Joe Coleman

Erin Tully, Rita Ellis, Paul Kolinsk, Kerry Wilkie, Chef Megan Huylo, Chef Lauren Lombardi, Joe Coleman

Erwin List
Janelle Brooke, Dear Stacey

Janelle Brooke, Dear Stacey

Erwin List
Lori Pannullo, Greg 

Lori Pannullo, Greg 

Erwin List

Erwin List
Christian Lennon, Andrew Scordamaglia

Christian Lennon, Andrew Scordamaglia

Erwin List

The Lin Beach House in Greenport hosted the launch of a new local wedding platform, hamptonBRIDE. Founded by longtime East End resident and digital marketing professional Kerry Wilkie, the platform was created to connect engaged couples with locally rooted venues and vendors throughout the Hamptons, Montauk, and the North Fork. The event drew many vendors from the East End and celebrated the platform’s debut while reinforcing its mission to support local businesses and simplify wedding planning.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events