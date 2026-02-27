Plans for an outdoor motorcycling racetrack prompted local residents to voice noise and other concerns at the Town of Riverhead board meeting Feb. 18.

The proposed motorcross facility (2822 River Road, Calverton), which sits on a 15-acre site, includes a track of nearly 4000 feet, two parking lots, and is in close proximity to a children’s day care center as well as environmentally and archaeologically sensitive areas.

“I wouldn’t have even bothered with the site if I didn’t think it was absolutely perfect,” said Dan Duffy, Calverton, who spoke at the meeting in support of his application to open the racetrack.

Despite not being a full public hearing, business owners, local residents, and a civic leader took the opportunity to formally log their opposition at an early-stage hearing required by state law. While noise was their primary concern, the speakers also raised issues of light and air pollution, as well as the potential disruption caused by sand excavation.

The Riverhead town board is accepting written comments on how it should assess the project’s environmental impact until March 2. This will mark the end of just one of many steps required by local and state law before a final decision is made.

“The project is fundamentally incompatible with the surrounding residential, agricultural neighborhood,” said President of the Greater Calverton Civic Association Toqui Terchun. Addressing the board directly Terchun said, “we look for you to protect our community, our property values, and most dearly, our quality of life.”

A publicly available filing that lays out how the project’s environmental impact will be assessed disclosed that both building and operating the motorcross track have, “the potential to create noise levels which exceed thresholds established under Riverhead Town Code.” The filing also highlighted the proposed facility’s close proximity to a licensed day care center, roughly 1,500 feet away.

“What will this do to my children who have special sensitivities?” said Trisha Yakaboski, who runs the day care center in question, “Who in their right mind would subject their children to this kind of noise?”

“This belongs in Enterprise Park or in a location completely away from any residents, regardless of their zoning,” Yakaboski said.

Duffy dismissed some suggestions to build an indoor track instead of an outdoor one, saying it would be cost prohibitive as well as potentially dangerous. Despite facing stiff opposition in the room, he insisted the current plans would not ruin the hamlet.

“The louder bikes, yes, you’re going to hear them. Are they going to be aggravating? I don’t think so,” he said.