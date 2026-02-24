NY Grants Southampton $675K for Park Reno

New York State awarded the Town of Southampton a $675,000 grant that will help fund the revitalization of Hampton West Park in Westhampton.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation (OPRHP) and its Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) awarded the grant, which the town billed as meeting a critical funding milestone on the long-planned project, with the town funding the other half of the cost.

“This grant will go a long way to help rebuild the aged sports courts and provide enhanced accessibility at this well-utilized community park,” said Parks Director Kristen Doulos. “We expect to complete the work by the end of 2026.”

Located at 700 Stewart Avenue, the 15-acre park features a playground, two basketball courts, two asphalt tennis courts, a turf baseball/softball field, four pickleball courts, a multipurpose grass field that is home to local Little League and youth soccer clubs.

The Southampton Town Parks and Recreation Department aims to replace the existing basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts this year. Upgrades will include new surfacing, fencing, equipment, and the latest in “accessible design” elements. The project will address safety, accessibility, and recreational needs for local residents — including disadvantaged communities — and ensure that “this essential resource will remain available for all members of the public.”