Peconic Bay Medical Center Marks 75 Years

Richard Israel Co-Chair, PBMC Foundation Board Rick Seigleman Nicole H. Santos Rick Seigleman Judith A. Jedlicka C-Vice Chair, PBMC Foundation Board Rick Seigleman Jerome Lewis, Patient & Customer Experience Specialist PBMC Rick Seigleman Dr. Amy Loeb PBMC President, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine Rick Seigleman Christine Kippley, VP & Chief Nursing Officer, PBMC and Dr. Jeffrey Zilberstein, VP & Chief Medical Officer, PBMC Rick Seigleman Bruce Talmage Rick Seigleman Arthur Crowe VP Chief Operating Officer PBMC Rick Seigleman Dr.Amy Loeb PBMC President, Ray Weber Rick Seigleman Amy Loeb PBMC President, Jerome Halpin Riverhead Town Supervisor Rick Seigleman

Peconic Bay Medical Center celebrated its 75th anniversary in Riverhead, honoring its legacy of care on the East End. Hospital leaders, elected officials, and founding families gathered to mark the milestone, with President Amy Loeb reflecting on the hospital’s growth and future expansion. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerome Halpin presented proclamations recognizing the medical center’s lasting impact on the community.