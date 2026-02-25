Event & Party Photos

Peconic Bay Medical Center Marks 75 Years

By
1 minute 02/25/2026
Richard Israel Co-Chair, PBMC Foundation Board

Rick Seigleman
Nicole H. Santos

Rick Seigleman
Judith A. Jedlicka C-Vice Chair, PBMC Foundation Board

Rick Seigleman
Jerome Lewis, Patient & Customer Experience Specialist PBMC

Rick Seigleman
Dr. Amy Loeb PBMC President, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine

Rick Seigleman
Christine Kippley, VP & Chief Nursing Officer, PBMC and Dr. Jeffrey Zilberstein, VP & Chief Medical Officer, PBMC

Rick Seigleman
Bruce Talmage

Rick Seigleman
Arthur Crowe VP Chief Operating Officer PBMC

Rick Seigleman
Dr.Amy Loeb PBMC President, Ray Weber

Rick Seigleman
Amy Loeb PBMC President, Jerome Halpin Riverhead Town Supervisor

Rick Seigleman

Peconic Bay Medical Center celebrated its 75th anniversary in Riverhead, honoring its legacy of care on the East End. Hospital leaders, elected officials, and founding families gathered to mark the milestone, with President Amy Loeb reflecting on the hospital’s growth and future expansion. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerome Halpin presented proclamations recognizing the medical center’s lasting impact on the community.

