Peconic Bay Medical Center Marks 75 Years
1 minute 02/25/2026
Richard Israel Co-Chair, PBMC Foundation Board
Nicole H. Santos
Judith A. Jedlicka C-Vice Chair, PBMC Foundation Board
Jerome Lewis, Patient & Customer Experience Specialist PBMC
Dr. Amy Loeb PBMC President, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine
Christine Kippley, VP & Chief Nursing Officer, PBMC and Dr. Jeffrey Zilberstein, VP & Chief Medical Officer, PBMC
Bruce Talmage
Arthur Crowe VP Chief Operating Officer PBMC
Dr.Amy Loeb PBMC President, Ray Weber
Amy Loeb PBMC President, Jerome Halpin Riverhead Town Supervisor
Peconic Bay Medical Center celebrated its 75th anniversary in Riverhead, honoring its legacy of care on the East End. Hospital leaders, elected officials, and founding families gathered to mark the milestone, with President Amy Loeb reflecting on the hospital’s growth and future expansion. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerome Halpin presented proclamations recognizing the medical center’s lasting impact on the community.