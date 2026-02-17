Peconic Landing CEO Honored as One of Top Wellness Execs in North America
The leader of Peconic Landing, the continuing care retirement community in Greenport, has been named among the top five wellness executives in North America, according to the International Council on Active Aging.
The ICAA honored Peconic Landing President and CEO Robert J. Syron among the leading execs in his field across the continent. The achievement comes after the ICAA also bestowed the Pinnacle Award on Peconic Landing, making it a Top 5 Senior Living Community for Wellness for the second consecutive year.
“Behind every culture is a choice to prioritize wellness, to invest in it, to champion it,” ICAA said in a statement. “These five executives are the decision makers who put wellness at the heart of strategy and in doing so, set a new benchmark for our industry.”
ICAA works with more than 40,000 communities in 47 countries, according to the trade group.
Peconic Landing “works on a mission of being the retirement community of choice for individuals age 62 and better by encouraging our members to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle and presenting ample opportunity for members to pursue their interests and passions to the fullest,” according to its website.
In awarding Peconic Landing among North America’s leading communities of its kind, the ICAA stated: “They show us what’s possible when innovation meets purpose and culture becomes transformation.”
For more information on Peconic Landing, visit peconiclanding.org.