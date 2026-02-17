Peconic Landing CEO Honored as One of Top Wellness Execs in North America

Greg Garrett, Robert J. Syron at Peconic Landing

The leader of Peconic Landing, the continuing care retirement community in Greenport, has been named among the top five wellness executives in North America, according to the International Council on Active Aging.

The ICAA honored Peconic Landing President and CEO Robert J. Syron among the leading execs in his field across the continent. The achievement comes after the ICAA also bestowed the Pinnacle Award on Peconic Landing, making it a Top 5 Senior Living Community for Wellness for the second consecutive year.