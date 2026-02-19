Riverhead Woman Charged With 1993 Infanticide

A Riverhead woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a newborn baby who was found dead in Calverton more than three decades ago, according to court records and reports.

Denise Reischman Merker was charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to face a Suffolk County court judge on March 2, records show. She reportedly pleaded not guilty at Riverhead Town Justice Court following her arrest on Feb. 2.

A cleaning crew found the 7-pound, 21-inch baby girl with umbilical cord still attached in a plastic bag on the side of Route 25 on Sept. 27, 1993, according to a federal database of unidentified human remains.

The suspect is represented by Suffolk County Legal Aid, who was not immediately available for comment. Prosecutors declined to comment.