SAC Celebrates Young Artists

Alanna Leszczynski and Moira Hussey Lisa Tamburini Andrew and Charlotte DeLeo Lisa Tamburini Artist Patton Miller Lisa Tamburini Artist Addison Stevens Lisa Tamburini Artist Alexandra Martinez Lisa Tamburini Artist Deborah Acquino with student artists Lisa Tamburini Dr. Brian Zahn, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, Christina Strassfield, Melissa Danowski Lisa Tamburini Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District Lisa Tamburini Legislator Ann and Mary Welker, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger Lisa Tamburini SAC Board Chair, Simone Levinson, Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District, Exec. Dir. SAC Christina Strassfield,_ Lisa Tamburini SAC Director Christina Strassfield, Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District, Jennifer Cherron, Justine Moody, Pamela Collins, Andrew DeLeo, Simone Levinson, Board Chair SAC Lisa Tamburini Southampton Elementary School Orchestra Lisa Tamburini Southampton Intermediate School Flute Ensemble Lisa Tamburini West, India, and Jeff Muhs, Beth McNeil Lisa Tamburini

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) presented First Light: Celebrating Student Artists of Southampton, curated by Christina Strassfield, in partnership with the Southampton School District. The exhibition featured work by students in grades K–12 across a range of mediums, including photography, painting, ceramics, and multimedia. The show honored both emerging student artists and the educators who guide them, with select teachers also exhibiting their own work.