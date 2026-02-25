Southampton

SAC Celebrates Young Artists

By
1 minute 02/25/2026
Alanna Leszczynski and Moira Hussey

Lisa Tamburini
Andrew and Charlotte DeLeo

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Patton Miller

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Addison Stevens

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Alexandra Martinez

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Deborah Acquino with student artists

Lisa Tamburini
Dr. Brian Zahn, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, Christina Strassfield, Melissa Danowski

Lisa Tamburini
Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District

Lisa Tamburini
Legislator Ann and Mary Welker, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger

Lisa Tamburini
SAC Board Chair, Simone Levinson, Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District, Exec. Dir. SAC Christina Strassfield,_

Lisa Tamburini
SAC Director Christina Strassfield, Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District, Jennifer Cherron, Justine Moody, Pamela Collins, Andrew DeLeo, Simone Levinson, Board Chair SAC

Lisa Tamburini
Southampton Elementary School Orchestra

Lisa Tamburini
Southampton Intermediate School Flute Ensemble

Lisa Tamburini
West, India, and Jeff Muhs, Beth McNeil

Lisa Tamburini

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) presented First Light: Celebrating Student Artists of Southampton, curated by Christina Strassfield, in partnership with the Southampton School District. The exhibition featured work by students in grades K–12 across a range of mediums, including photography, painting, ceramics, and multimedia. The show honored both emerging student artists and the educators who guide them, with select teachers also exhibiting their own work.

