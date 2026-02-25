SAC Celebrates Young Artists
1 minute 02/25/2026
Alanna Leszczynski and Moira Hussey
Andrew and Charlotte DeLeo
Artist Patton Miller
Artist Addison Stevens
Artist Alexandra Martinez
Artist Deborah Acquino with student artists
Dr. Brian Zahn, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, Christina Strassfield, Melissa Danowski
Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District
Legislator Ann and Mary Welker, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger
SAC Board Chair, Simone Levinson, Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District, Exec. Dir. SAC Christina Strassfield,_
SAC Director Christina Strassfield, Dr. Fatima Morrell, Superintendent of Southampton Union Free School District, Jennifer Cherron, Justine Moody, Pamela Collins, Andrew DeLeo, Simone Levinson, Board Chair SAC
Southampton Elementary School Orchestra
Southampton Intermediate School Flute Ensemble
West, India, and Jeff Muhs, Beth McNeil
Southampton Arts Center (SAC) presented First Light: Celebrating Student Artists of Southampton, curated by Christina Strassfield, in partnership with the Southampton School District. The exhibition featured work by students in grades K–12 across a range of mediums, including photography, painting, ceramics, and multimedia. The show honored both emerging student artists and the educators who guide them, with select teachers also exhibiting their own work.