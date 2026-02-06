Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, February 6-11, 2026

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, February 6-11, 2026.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

CAST Steps to Success–National Bubble Gum Day

Friday, February 6, 4 p.m.

Read a book, create bubble gum machine art, and taste bubble gum ice cream at the Southold Library! Registration is required. The event is appropriate for kiddos ages 5-12.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Anastasia

Friday and Saturday, February 6 and 7, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this performance by WBPAC’s Teen Theatre Troupe about a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past! It’s based on the 20th Century Fox Animation 1997 Film. Tickets $26.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

South Fork Performing Arts Center Presents Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Friday and Saturday, February 6 and 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the adventures of Alice, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter with the South Fork Performing Arts Center at Guild Hall! Tickets are $30.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Baby Bowl II

Saturday, February 7, 9:30 a.m.

Your little MVP, ages 0-2, can join the Red Vs. Blue Showdown to see who scores the most “touchdowns” at the East Hampton Library! Registration is required, and sweatbands will be provided.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Valentine’s Day DIY Crepe Paper Surprise Balls

Saturday, February 7, 10 a.m.

Make a surprise crepe paper ball filled with treats for the one you love at the Children’s Museum of the East End! Each child will leave with two–one to gift and one to keep! The event is appropriate for kiddos ages 3-5. Registration and a $45 fee are required. Members are $25.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Fit Games

Saturday, February 7, noon

Run, jump, and play your way through games and challenges at Project Most! The event is appropriate for kiddos ages 5-7. Drop-in classes are $25.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Pop-Up Valentine’s Cards: Share the Love

Tuesday, February 10, 4 p.m.

Make Valentine’s cards to share with local nursing home residents at the Southold Library! Registration is required. The event is appropriate for kiddos in grades 5-12.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Handmade Heart Pizza

Tuesday, February 10, 6 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day and National Pizza Day at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! You’ll make your own heart-shaped pepperoni pizza from scratch, including homemade dough. Registration is required. The event is appropriate for kiddos in grades 5-12.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Baby’s First Valentine’s Day

Wednesday, February 11, 11 a.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with music, crafts, and free play at the Children’s Museum of the East End! Tickets aerr $25. Members are $5. The event is appropriate for little valentines ages 0-3 years old.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Family Fun Activities

BonBon

Bring your sweet teeth into BonBon in Sag Harbor, where they’ll enjoy Swedish candies, original handmade treats, and Valentine’s Day sweets and gifts!

9 Washington Street, Sag Harbor. 212-247-6061, bonbonnyc.com

Bookhampton

Bring your little reader in to check out the colorful children’s section, board games, and events at Bookhampton!

41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

The Clubhouse

Bring your kiddos in for arcade games, bowling, live music, mini-golf, and more at this popular destination for adults and families in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

GDC Skating Rink

Bring your little ones to the roller skating rink at the Greenport American Legion, where they can enjoy an all-ages skate every Sunday afternoon! Additional skate days for families are listed on the website. Skate rentals are available.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Main Road Biscuit Co

Bring your hungry kiddos in for homemade biscuits, pancakes, granola, omelets, and more at this North Fork favorite on a chilly day!

1609 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, main-road-biscuit-co.square.site

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

South Fork Natural History Museum and Science Center

Bring your kiddo into SoFo for a marine touch tank, floor-to-ceiling murals, and regular programs at SoFo every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are admitted for free. For non-members, adults are $10, and kiddos are $7.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Bring your little ones in for public skating sessions, skate rentals, and igloos that include their own Bluetooth speaker, board games, eats, and seating for up to 6 people!

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Bring your little one to Stevenson’s, where they will discover a wide selection of high-quality and unique toys for kiddos of all ages.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

