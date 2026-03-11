Spring Forward's Fair Weather Live Concert Lineup in NYC

Hopefully, Old Man Winter has had his fill of torturing New York City, and with warm weather just around the corner, there are a number of live concert events that’ll take you through the end of May.

Live Concert Lineup in NYC for Spring 2026

Friday, March 13

Tedeschi Trucks Band



Having kicked off a 10-date stand that started on March 10, Tedeschi Trucks Band is setting up a residency at a venue where the band’s married namesakes, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, have played together and individually between 60 and 70 times, as well as being a much-loved annual tradition for The Allman Brothers Band. It all culminates with TTB dropping a new album, Future Soul, on March 20 and welcoming a slew of special guests throughout this homecoming. (Also appearing on March 14, 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28) Beacon Theatre, 74th Street & Broadway. 866-858-0008. beacontheatre.com

Sunday, March 15

Jesse Malin

Call it a musical, but what Silver Manhattan really comes across as is a Jesse Malin play about survival poured through a sieve of punk rock and Americana. The front man of Lower East Side Darlings, D Generation, and more recently an Americana darling embraced by the likes of Lucinda Williams and Bruce Springsteen, Malin was felled by a rare spinal stroke that paralyzed him from the waist down. The Queens native responded by rallying back, undergoing myriad medical treatments while channeling his journey through this live theater piece as he continues his fight to walk again. (Through March 29). Bowery Palace, 315 Bowery. 212-228-0228. bowerypalace.com

Thursday, March 19

Lady Gaga



Fresh off appearing as a special guest during Bad Bunny’s recent Super Bowl halftime show, the gal born Stefani Germanotta ties up her global Mayhem Ball with a production conceived as a multiple-act theatrical production that explores themes of duality, death, and rebirth, all tying in to her most current studio album, last year’s Mayhem. (Also appearing on March 20 and April 13). Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza. 212-707-3131. thegarden.com

Wednesday, March 25

Cardi B

The pride of Washington Heights, Marlenis Almánzar (aka Cardi B), takes over the World’s Most Famous Arena with her “Little Miss Drama Tour,’ supporting last year’s sophomore bow, Am I the Drama? Along the way, she’s welcomed a number of special guests, including GloRilla, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. With Cardi B on her home turf, it’s hard to know what theatrics might ensue. Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza. 212-707-3131. thegarden.com

Thursday, April 2

Monty Alexander

Keyboard master brings his trio to play his Jazz to Jamaica show, in which the octogenarian serves as the bridge between two distinct genres. (Appearing through April 4) The Blue Note, 131 W. Third St. 212-475-8592. bluenotejazz.com

Friday, April 10

Reverend Horton Heat

Whether you view what the good Reverend does as being psychobilly or rockabilly, know that the Texas native will be pulling out all the Sun Records-flavored stops with some blues and country thrown in for good measure. Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th St. 212-997-5123. sonyhall.com

Tuesday, April 21

James Carter

John Coltrane would have celebrated his 100th birthday on September 23 of this year. Woodwind master James Carter pays homage to the late jazz great via “Presents Trane: A Centennial Supreme!” in which the Detroit native is joined by fellow virtuosos Steve Turre, Gerard Gibbs, Hilliard Greene, and Alex White. (Also appearing on April 22). The Blue Note, 131 W. Third St. 212-475-8592. bluenotejazz.com

Saturday, May 2

Maya Hawke

Let’s get the nepo baby factoid out of the way by pointing out Maya’s parents are actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. With that out of the way, understand that the 27-year-old singer-songwriter has been blazing her own path beyond having a major role in Stranger Things. She is four studio albums into an alt-folk career shaped by the likes of Patti Smith, Leonard Cohen, and Joni Mitchell, with Maitreya Corso being Hawke’s latest platter. Bowery Ballroom, 6 Delancey Street, 866-858-0008. boweryballroom.com

Friday, May 8

Oscar Peterson: A Centennial Celebration

Despite technically celebrating his 100th birthday last August 15, the Canadian piano great will be rightfully lauded by the likes of Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cyrus Chestnut, Benny Green, Carl Allen, Robert Hurst III, and Christian McBride, who will appear on the Saturday date. (Also being held on May 9) Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle. 212-258-9800. jazz.org

Friday, May 15

Madeleine Peyroux

Blessed with a smoky phrasing that seems like she’s channeling Billie Holiday, Madeleine Peyroux is out supporting her latest studio offering, 2024’s Let’s Walk.

Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th Street 212-997-5123. sonyhall.com

Thursday, May 28

SatchVai Band featuring Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

Long Island guitar virtuoso buddies fulfill a lifelong dream by finally combining their significant six-string talents into a live show sure to thrill hard rock fans and shred-heads alike. Beacon Theatre, 74th Street & Broadway. 866-858-0008. beacontheatre.com

Friday, May 29

Charlie Puth

New Jersey native Puth pulls out all the stops on his Whatever’s Clever! World Tour, supporting his latest studio outing of the same name. Having played a four-night residency at the Blue Note last year, the Berklee College of Music alum will be upping the stakes with various openers, including Daniel Seavey, Lawrence, and Ally Salort, along the way. Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza. 212-707-3131. thegarden.com