LongHouse Reserve Hosts Larsen Salon in New York City
1 minute 03/04/2026
Annie Korin, Barbara Zobian
Bastienne Schmidt, Emily Goldstein
Bruce Eisenberg, Bruce Sloan
Dianne Benson, James Saloman, Carrie Rebora Barratt
Fernando Rivera, Jimmy Zumot
Janna Weill, Raina Steinmeier
Jimmy Zumot, Bernadette Zumot
Laura Beck, Dick Sullivan
Liz Needle, Nancy Goldstein, Serena Richard
Lys Marigold, Faith Popcorn
Maxwell L. Anderson, Leigh Seippel, Michele Gerber Klein
Maxwell L. Anderson
Paul Wahlen, Peter Olsen
Rachel Wilson
Ryan Harvey, Kate and Larry Fox
LongHouse Reserve presented its third Larsen Salon at the offices of Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York City. The program featured the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana, a landmark of postwar American modernism designed by Eero Saarinen, with interiors by Alexander Girard and landscape by Dan Kiley. Art historian Maxwell L. Anderson discussed the home’s integrated approach to architecture, textiles, and landscape, noting the influence of a pivotal rug by the late Jack Lenor Larsen.