Bridgehampton

LongHouse Reserve Hosts Larsen Salon in New York City

By
1 minute 03/04/2026
Annie Korin, Barbara Zobian

Bastienne Schmidt, Emily Goldstein

Bruce Eisenberg, Bruce Sloan

Dianne Benson, James Saloman, Carrie Rebora Barratt

Fernando Rivera, Jimmy Zumot

Janna Weill, Raina Steinmeier

Jimmy Zumot, Bernadette Zumot

Laura Beck, Dick Sullivan

Liz Needle, Nancy Goldstein, Serena Richard

Lys Marigold, Faith Popcorn

Maxwell L. Anderson, Leigh Seippel, Michele Gerber Klein

Maxwell L. Anderson

Paul Wahlen, Peter Olsen

Rachel Wilson

Ryan Harvey, Kate and Larry Fox

LongHouse Reserve presented its third Larsen Salon at the offices of Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York City. The program featured the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana, a landmark of postwar American modernism designed by Eero Saarinen, with interiors by Alexander Girard and landscape by Dan Kiley. Art historian Maxwell L. Anderson discussed the home’s integrated approach to architecture, textiles, and landscape, noting the influence of a pivotal rug by the late Jack Lenor Larsen.

