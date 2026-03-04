LongHouse Reserve Hosts Larsen Salon in New York City

Annie Korin, Barbara Zobian Michael Ostuni Bastienne Schmidt, Emily Goldstein Michael Ostuni Bruce Eisenberg, Bruce Sloan Michael Ostuni Dianne Benson, James Saloman, Carrie Rebora Barratt Michael Ostuni Fernando Rivera, Jimmy Zumot Michael Ostuni Janna Weill, Raina Steinmeier Michael Ostuni Jimmy Zumot, Bernadette Zumot Michael Ostuni Laura Beck, Dick Sullivan Michael Ostuni Liz Needle, Nancy Goldstein, Serena Richard Michael Ostuni Lys Marigold, Faith Popcorn Michael Ostuni Maxwell L. Anderson, Leigh Seippel, Michele Gerber Klein Michael Ostuni Maxwell L. Anderson Michael Ostuni Paul Wahlen, Peter Olsen Michael Ostuni Rachel Wilson Michael Ostuni Ryan Harvey, Kate and Larry Fox Michael Ostuni

LongHouse Reserve presented its third Larsen Salon at the offices of Robert A.M. Stern Architects in New York City. The program featured the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana, a landmark of postwar American modernism designed by Eero Saarinen, with interiors by Alexander Girard and landscape by Dan Kiley. Art historian Maxwell L. Anderson discussed the home’s integrated approach to architecture, textiles, and landscape, noting the influence of a pivotal rug by the late Jack Lenor Larsen.