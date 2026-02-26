Totes & Treasures at Chateau Le Mar
02/26/2026
Anka Palitz, Anne Fisher
Beth Fishel, James Norton
Beth Fishel, Lora Drasner
Fred and Lora Drasner, Mary and Irwin Ackerman
Johnna Pomasan, Guy Clark, Veronica Webb, Harrison Morgan
Nikki Khan, Mia Rowe
Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson, James Norton
Palm Beach supporters gathered at Chateau Le Mar for an intimate “Totes & Treasures” evening hosted by Beth Fishel. Old Bags Luncheon® Co-Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda welcomed guests and unveiled the 2026 IT Bag by RobertJames, benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. The event featured a Ruchi New York fine jewelry pop-up and a purse drive supporting the Center’s counseling and mental health programs.