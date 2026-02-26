Totes & Treasures at Chateau Le Mar

Anka Palitz, Anne Fisher Capehart Beth Fishel, James Norton Capehart Beth Fishel, Lora Drasner Capehart Fred and Lora Drasner, Mary and Irwin Ackerman Capehart Johnna Pomasan, Guy Clark, Veronica Webb, Harrison Morgan Capehart Nikki Khan, Mia Rowe Capehart Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson, James Norton Capehart

Palm Beach supporters gathered at Chateau Le Mar for an intimate “Totes & Treasures” evening hosted by Beth Fishel. Old Bags Luncheon® Co-Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda welcomed guests and unveiled the 2026 IT Bag by RobertJames, benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. The event featured a Ruchi New York fine jewelry pop-up and a purse drive supporting the Center’s counseling and mental health programs.