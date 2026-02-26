Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Totes & Treasures at Chateau Le Mar

By
02/26/2026
Anka Palitz, Anne Fisher

Anka Palitz, Anne Fisher

Capehart
Beth Fishel, James Norton

Beth Fishel, James Norton

Capehart
Beth Fishel, Lora Drasner

Beth Fishel, Lora Drasner

Capehart
Fred and Lora Drasner, Mary and Irwin Ackerman

Fred and Lora Drasner, Mary and Irwin Ackerman

Capehart
Johnna Pomasan, Guy Clark, Veronica Webb, Harrison Morgan

Johnna Pomasan, Guy Clark, Veronica Webb, Harrison Morgan

Capehart
Nikki Khan, Mia Rowe

Nikki Khan, Mia Rowe

Capehart
Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson, James Norton

Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson, James Norton

Capehart

Palm Beach supporters gathered at Chateau Le Mar for an intimate “Totes & Treasures” evening hosted by Beth Fishel. Old Bags Luncheon® Co-Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda welcomed guests and unveiled the 2026 IT Bag by RobertJames, benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. The event featured a Ruchi New York fine jewelry pop-up and a purse drive supporting the Center’s counseling and mental health programs. 

