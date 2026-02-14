Sip, Savor & Celebrate Love: Valentine’s Day Dining, Sparkling Wines & Sweet Finds
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge, whether that means raising a glass of something sparkling, enjoying a thoughtfully prepared dinner, or satisfying a late-night sweet craving. From prix fixe menus and seasonal specials to festive events and local favorites, there’s no shortage of delicious ways to celebrate love across the East End.
Still looking for that perfect gift for your special someone? Sparkling Pointe Wines has the perfect solution, sparkling wines from the North Fork’s only winery exclusively devoted to producing their product in the traditional Mêthode Champenoise! Whether you’re toasting with loved ones, gifting to someone truly special, or setting the scene for a romantic dinner, the winery offers selections such as their 2014 Brut Seduction or the 2022 Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé. The Brut Seduction, aged for eight years, is a cuvee that offers a sophisticated choice for a romantic toast. Aromas of lemon custard, almond croissant and baking spices, paired with red apple, white cherry and nutmeg on the palate create a symphony of flavors that end with an indulgent finish. The Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé (a personal favorite) makes a great gift or pairing with dinner. Perfumed with notes of strawberry, watermelon and pastry, along with a silky texture and lively bubbles, this is an excellent choice for serving alongside Valentine’s Day treats. Head to Sparkling Pointe Wines in person or visit their website to order your bottles today. Cheers!
DeRo’s Food & Family in Hampton Bays is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a three-course prix fixe menu for $60 per person! The evening includes one free glass of wine, tap beer or mimosa in addition to your meal. Starters include a fresh mozzarella caprese salad with pesto, tomato and basil, Maryland-style crab cake with creole remoulade, creamy polenta with mushroom sauce or fried calamari. Main dishes include a grilled ribeye steak au poivre, salmon in parchment paper, fiesta lime chicken, broiled sea scallops or homemade lobster ravioli in a bisque sauce. A choice of dessert will follow to offer a sweet note to the end of the evening. To view their full menus and to book your reservations, visit their website!
1770 House Restaurant & Inn in East Hampton is offering a Valentine’s Day menu! Enjoy appetizers of prosciutto di parma and burrata salad, lobster and crab salad, duck confit and winter truffle risotto or Montauk scallop with Hudson Valley Foie Gras. Entrée selections include wild gulf shrimp “scampi,” pan roasted Montauk sea bass, grilled American lamb loin with Ras al Hanout rub or a chateaubriand for two. Dessert selections include sticky date cake, butterscotch pots de crème or a warm Valrhona chocolate chip brownie. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website.
Did you know?
The Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their BE LOVE celebratory weekend from Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16! Businesses in the town of East Hampton will be offering specials, promotions and events such as discounted shopping, complimentary giveaways, delicious winter treats and exclusive items. The event welcomes everyone to join them for a weekend of community love with a full list of participating businesses to be found on the chamber website. Some of the participants include, but are not limited to, Breezin’ Up, London Jewlers, Il Buco al Mare, The Huntting Inn, Park Place Wines and more.
Bits & Bites:
Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosts Local Mondays, a game night in their tasting room on Mondays from 3 to 6 p.m.! Special pricing is available including $10 wines by the glass, 50% off on-premise bottles, 20% off bottles to go and $15 small plates. Bring a friend, grab a glass and linger awhile!
Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton has daily Plats du Jour you won’t want to miss! Join them on Tuesdays for tacos, Wednesday is pasta night, Thursday offers Mickey’s ramen, Dan’s brisket is available on Fridays and on Saturdays you can indulge in their heritage pork.
Do you ever get those late-night sweets cravings, but all the stores nearby are closed? BonBon – A Swedish Candy Co. in Sag Harbor has the solution! The candy store is open until 12 a.m. every day, perfect for that need for a sweet treat.
Rowdy Hall will be offering Valentine’s Day specials on Saturday, February 14! Subject to change, join them for an appetizer of Roasted Montauk Pearl Oysters served with a Champagne butter sauce and American caviar, as well as an entrée of grilled head-on jumbo prawns, vegetable herb couscous and salsa verde. Special dessert by their pastry chef Kelsey Roden will also be available.
Food Quote: “Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.” – Alan D. Wolfelt