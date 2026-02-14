Sip, Savor & Celebrate Love: Valentine’s Day Dining, Sparkling Wines & Sweet Finds

Where will you spend Valentine’s Day on the East End this year?

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge, whether that means raising a glass of something sparkling, enjoying a thoughtfully prepared dinner, or satisfying a late-night sweet craving. From prix fixe menus and seasonal specials to festive events and local favorites, there’s no shortage of delicious ways to celebrate love across the East End.

Still looking for that perfect gift for your special someone? Sparkling Pointe Wines has the perfect solution, sparkling wines from the North Fork’s only winery exclusively devoted to producing their product in the traditional Mêthode Champenoise! Whether you’re toasting with loved ones, gifting to someone truly special, or setting the scene for a romantic dinner, the winery offers selections such as their 2014 Brut Seduction or the 2022 Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé. The Brut Seduction, aged for eight years, is a cuvee that offers a sophisticated choice for a romantic toast. Aromas of lemon custard, almond croissant and baking spices, paired with red apple, white cherry and nutmeg on the palate create a symphony of flavors that end with an indulgent finish. The Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé (a personal favorite) makes a great gift or pairing with dinner. Perfumed with notes of strawberry, watermelon and pastry, along with a silky texture and lively bubbles, this is an excellent choice for serving alongside Valentine’s Day treats. Head to Sparkling Pointe Wines in person or visit their website to order your bottles today. Cheers!