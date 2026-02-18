Winter Ball raises $6.5 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

The 45th annual Winter Ball raised $6.5 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, marking a record-breaking night for the organization’s largest and longest-running fundraiser.

Held at The Breakers Palm Beach in the Venetian Ballroom, the gala is considered one of the highlights of the Palm Beach social season. This year’s event was chaired by Sarah Johnson, Laura Reynolds and Andrea Wynn.

Organizers said $1.8 million was raised prior to the event through sponsorships, benefactor contributions and ticket sales. An additional $4.4 million was raised during the evening through live giving and auctions, bringing the total to $6.5 million.

Proceeds will support overall club operations and the organization’s Hunger Relief program, which provides more than 675,000 meals annually to youth at 20 sites across Palm Beach County.

The evening’s “Call to Heart” fundraising initiative was launched with a pledge from Steve Wynn to match the first $1 million raised. Thomas Peterffy also pledged a $1 million match. The appeal surpassed its $1 million goal. Ann and Charles Johnson separately contributed $1 million to the organization’s Great Futures Campaign, which supports expanded educational programs.

“Special thanks go to Sarah, Laura and Andrea who were incredibly dedicated chairs that made this a night to remember,” Jaene Miranda, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, said in a statement. She said the funds raised will have a “generational impact” on families by supporting programs that provide safe spaces for learning and growth.

The organization, founded in 1971, serves more than 46,000 youth annually across 20 club sites in the county and offers programs focused on education, health, leadership and character development.