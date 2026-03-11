A Tribute to Céline Dion
1 minute 03/11/2026
Bob and Jennifer Ludzinski, Joan and Greg Jacobs
Christopher Long, Bob O'Reilly
Coleen O'Brien, Nancy Krauss
Elisa Furr sings iconic hits by Celine Dion
Elisa Furr
Emma Weiss, Camelia Valentin
Joann and Thomas Osmanski, Rachel and John Fallon
Joann Woski, Loni Lewis, Susan Tocci, Lori Perrone, Janna Borzell
John and Loree Bowcok
Mike and Lela
Paul Kushner, Barbara Zobian
The Suffolk in Riverhead hosted a tribute to “My Heart Will Go On” artist Céline Dion. Elisa Furr, a Las Vegas performer known internationally as one of the top Céline Dion tribute artists, took the stage and delivered a powerful concert celebrating the icon’s greatest hits. The audience heard classics including, “Because You Loved Me,” and “The Power of Love.” The event honored Dion’s enduring legacy with an evening of soaring vocals and nostalgia.