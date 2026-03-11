A Tribute to Céline Dion

The Suffolk in Riverhead hosted a tribute to “My Heart Will Go On” artist Céline Dion. Elisa Furr, a Las Vegas performer known internationally as one of the top Céline Dion tribute artists, took the stage and delivered a powerful concert celebrating the icon’s greatest hits. The audience heard classics including, “Because You Loved Me,” and “The Power of Love.” The event honored Dion’s enduring legacy with an evening of soaring vocals and nostalgia.