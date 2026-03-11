Event & Party Photos

A Tribute to Céline Dion

By
03/11/2026
Bob and Jennifer Ludzinski, Joan and Greg Jacobs

Rick Seigleman
Christopher Long, Bob O'Reilly

Rick Seigleman
Coleen O'Brien, Nancy Krauss

Rick Seigleman
Elisa Furr sings iconic hits by Celine Dion

Rick Seigleman
Elisa Furr

Rick Seigleman
Emma Weiss, Camelia Valentin

Rick Seigleman
Joann and Thomas Osmanski, Rachel and John Fallon

Rick Seigleman
Joann Woski, Loni Lewis, Susan Tocci, Lori Perrone, Janna Borzell

Rick Seigleman
John and Loree Bowcok

Rick Seigleman
Mike and Lela

Rick Seigleman
Paul Kushner, Barbara Zobian

Rick Seigleman

The Suffolk in Riverhead hosted a tribute to “My Heart Will Go On” artist Céline Dion. Elisa Furr, a Las Vegas performer known internationally as one of the top Céline Dion tribute artists, took the stage and delivered a powerful concert celebrating the icon’s greatest hits. The audience heard classics including, “Because You Loved Me,” and “The Power of Love.” The event honored Dion’s enduring legacy with an evening of soaring vocals and nostalgia.

