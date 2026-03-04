Bridgehampton

Artist Faragasso Honored in Bridgehampton

By
1 minute 03/04/2026
Artist- Jack Faragasso

Artist- Jack Faragasso

Julie FroehlichArtist- Jack Faragasso
Bastienne Schmidt

Bastienne Schmidt

Julie Froehlich
Bridgehampton Museum Collections Manager, Tim Malyk, Owner and Curator of The Christensen Gallery, Theresa Christensen

Bridgehampton Museum Collections Manager, Tim Malyk, Owner and Curator of The Christensen Gallery, Theresa Christensen

Julie Froehlich
David Covell, Christihne Chapiron & Denise Franzino

David Covell, Christihne Chapiron & Denise Franzino

Julie Froehlich
David Frieberg, Tim Maylk & Mark Seidenfeld

David Frieberg, Tim Maylk & Mark Seidenfeld

Julie Froehlich
Debbie Foglia

Debbie Foglia

Julie Froehlich
Gerry, Jordan & Erin Sievers

Gerry, Jordan & Erin Sievers

Julie Froehlich
Joe Stella

Joe Stella

Julie Froehlich
Kurt Christensen

Kurt Christensen

Julie Froehlich
Laura Dudley & Micheline Messler

Laura Dudley & Micheline Messler

Julie Froehlich
Owner and Curator of The Christensen Gallery, Theresa Christensen

Owner and Curator of The Christensen Gallery, Theresa Christensen

Julie Froehlich
Pamela Topham

Pamela Topham

Julie Froehlich
Tim Malyk- Collections Manager

Tim Malyk- Collections Manager

Julie Froehlich

The Nathaniel Rogers House at the Bridgehampton Museum launched its 2026 Winter Season with an exhibition celebrating the work of 97-year-old Jack Faragasso. Presented in collaboration with The Christensen Gallery of Babylon, the show honored Faragasso’s extensive career as a painter, illustrator, author, and longtime instructor at the Art Students League of New York. The collection highlighted his enduring influence on generations of artists, featuring works spanning five decades.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events