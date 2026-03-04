Artist Faragasso Honored in Bridgehampton
Artist- Jack Faragasso
Bastienne Schmidt
Bridgehampton Museum Collections Manager, Tim Malyk, Owner and Curator of The Christensen Gallery, Theresa Christensen
David Covell, Christihne Chapiron & Denise Franzino
David Frieberg, Tim Maylk & Mark Seidenfeld
Debbie Foglia
Gerry, Jordan & Erin Sievers
Joe Stella
Kurt Christensen
Laura Dudley & Micheline Messler
Pamela Topham
Tim Malyk- Collections Manager
The Nathaniel Rogers House at the Bridgehampton Museum launched its 2026 Winter Season with an exhibition celebrating the work of 97-year-old Jack Faragasso. Presented in collaboration with The Christensen Gallery of Babylon, the show honored Faragasso’s extensive career as a painter, illustrator, author, and longtime instructor at the Art Students League of New York. The collection highlighted his enduring influence on generations of artists, featuring works spanning five decades.