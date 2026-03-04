Brendan O’Dwyer, a longtime community volunteer and native of Ireland, has been named grand marshal of the 2026 Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade, organized by the Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and rooted in the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Michael Collins Division 11, will step off at 11 a.m. March 21 from the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue.

For O’Dwyer, 49, the honor came unexpectedly.

“The honor was a total surprise,” he said, recalling a recent committee meeting when his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters walked in with the ceremonial sash after secretly coordinating with organizers.

Originally from Pallasgreen in County Limerick, Ireland, O’Dwyer moved to the United States in 1999 with plans to stay a year or two. Nearly three decades later, he calls Hampton Bays home.

“I’ve traveled to different parts of the U.S. and realized how lucky we are where we live,” he said.

O’Dwyer grew up on a dairy farm, the youngest of seven children, and studied horticulture in Ireland before coming to the East End for work. He is now a partner at Summerhill Landscapes, a Hampton Bays-based landscaping company, where he has helped build a career in a field he says thrives in the Hamptons’ climate and terrain.

Beyond his professional life, O’Dwyer has spent more than a decade deeply involved with the local Irish community. He is active in the Hibernians, serves on the parade committee and participates in the Hibernians Gaelic Athletic Association club. He also sits on the board of Hampton Bays Youth Soccer, where about 260 children participate each fall.

The Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade traces its origins to March 19, 2006, when members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) launched what they envisioned as a hometown celebration of Irish heritage. The AOH division itself was founded in 2001 as the first on Long Island’s East End.

Over the years, the parade has grown into one of the hamlet’s signature events, drawing thousands of spectators. Pipe bands, school marching bands, fire departments, civic groups, local businesses and creative floats fill Main Street in a celebration that blends Irish tradition with community pride.

O’Dwyer has been instrumental behind the scenes, helping coordinate the event annually. In recent years, organizers made the difficult decision to pause the parade amid dwindling volunteer numbers. After regrouping and inviting broader community involvement — including participation from the Rotary Club, Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce and local fire departments — the event returned stronger than ever.

Last year’s parade featured nearly 100 floats and marching units, one of the largest in its history.

“It was a very tough decision to cancel it at the time,” O’Dwyer said. “But in hindsight, it was the correct decision. We’re stronger and better than ever.”

This year’s celebration will expand further. For the first time, the assistant consul general of Ireland in New York is expected to march. A group of 21 traditional Irish musicians from County Cork will travel to Hampton Bays to perform during the parade and at local venues throughout the weekend.

Organizers are also continuing traditions such as the “League of Nations,” in which residents of various cultural backgrounds march together carrying the flags of their countries, and a “32 Counties” group representing each county of Ireland.

For O’Dwyer, preserving and sharing Irish culture is central to the parade’s mission. Through the Hibernians, he helps support charitable initiatives such as the Unsung Hero Scholarship at Hampton Bays schools, awarded to students who quietly contribute behind the scenes without seeking recognition.

He has also worked to introduce Gaelic football and hurling to local youth, recently partnering with the Long Island Gaels to host a clinic that drew 35 children on its first day.

“I think we’re very lucky to have the heritage and to have so many people that are proud of their Irish heritage, even if it goes back many generations,” he said.

O’Dwyer and his wife, who studied marine biology at Southampton College, are raising their daughters, Ciara, 9, and Aisling, 6, in Hampton Bays. Both girls attend Hampton Bays Elementary School.

As he prepares to lead the parade down Main Street, O’Dwyer said the day represents more than personal recognition.

“It’s a great family day out,” he said. “Getting the spectators out there, getting all the kids out — that’s what makes it.”

Visit hbstpatricksdayparade.com for more information on the parade, .

