On a warm Tuesday evening, March 10, in Palm Beach, The Colony Hotel was once again the backdrop for one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings. Schneps Media’s Dan’s Papers Palm Beach brought together the county’s most dynamic professionals, philanthropists, and community builders for the annual Palm Beach Power List, an evening less about ceremony and more about the collective energy of people who are genuinely shaping the region and beyond.

A lively VIP Honoree Power Hour set the tone, and by the time honorees took their seats, the room hummed with the kind of electricity that only comes from putting the right people in the same space. These weren’t just titles and business cards- they were advocates, builders, and trailblazers, each recognized for the distinct mark they’ve left on Palm Beach County.

Honoring Impact Across Every Sector

The honoree list this year spanned industries: banking, law, finance, higher education, nonprofit, marketing, and real estate among them — reflecting just how many different forces are driving Palm Beach forward. For those stepping into the spotlight for the first time, the experience was equal parts humbling and galvanizing.

Kristin Calder, CEO of the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, arrived with a sense of purpose that went beyond personal recognition. “I’m honored to be a Palm Beach Power List honoree. Walking the red carpet and cheering on fellow honorees made it even more special,” she said. “I’m grateful to Schneps Media and Dan’s Papers for highlighting literacy and the important work the Literacy Coalition is doing in Palm Beach County.”

That same sense of shared purpose carried through the room. Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker, JD, described the honor as an amplifier — a chance to introduce her institution to a broader audience. “We want the Palm Beach community to know that Palm Beach State College is everyone’s college,” she said simply. The rapid economic growth sweeping the region had her particularly energized: “I’m excited about the opportunities it will bring to our students.”

For Chris Palmer, Managing Partner at Cullen and Dykman LLP, the night offered a moment to plant a flag. His firm carries more than 175 years of institutional history, but its Palm Beach presence is new. “Being recognized truly is an honor but it is one I share with my entire law firm,” he said. “We are a full service firm and thrilled to be in Palm Beach focusing on our service to the banking and financial sector and the wealth planning community.”

It was, in many ways, an introduction as much as a celebration.

The Power of Being in the Room

Part of what makes the Power List distinct is what happens between the remarks, the introductions made over cocktails, the conversations that spark new collaborations, the simple act of seeing who else is at the table. Honoree after honoree pointed to that connective tissue as one of the evening’s most lasting gifts.

Rick Slater, Managing Principal for Palm Beach & Broward at Kaufman Rossin, called the ceremony “creative, innovative and a true celebration from start to finish.” His firm has long believed in the momentum building here: “We are excited to be a part of the area’s continued growth and prosperity.”

Clayton Tadler, TD Bank’s Senior VP and Regional VP for Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, has been a familiar face at Power List events — and his enthusiasm hasn’t dimmed. “It is truly empowering to connect with the individuals who are making a difference in Palm Beach County and build relationships to further our reach into the community,” he said after the event. For Tadler, the evening isn’t just recognition — it’s fuel.

Max McNamara, CEO & Cofounder of Sky Cap Corp, put it perhaps most directly: “Events like this are a reminder that the spirit of Palm Beach is rooted in people who care deeply about their community. I’m incredibly grateful to be part of a circle that continues to uplift and support one another while working to create positive change.”

Lauren Schumacher, Board Member of the Tree of Life Foundation International, reflected on the deeper meaning of the gathering: “It was an honor to be recognized with and connected to all of the hearts that are making such an impact in lives of others brought together, that were chosen with such taste, by Vicki and Schneps Media. The work we do at the Tree of Life Foundation — it takes a community of fellow-servants rooted in love, to serve all of those in need, in unity and with compassion. Schneps Media’s Palm Beach Power List event unified compassionate hearts, and for that I was truly honored to be a part of.”

Chef Jennifer Parker, Founder of Evolved Catering & Events, arrived with a mix of gratitude and genuine delight at finding herself surrounded by such a diverse group of achievers. For her, being named to the Power List wasn’t just a professional milestone, it was a personal one. “It’s such an honor to be nominated and considered a community leader. I’m very proud of that,” she said. “To know that the community is recognizing all of my hard work is a very nice feeling.” The evening also brought unexpected connections: “I met Ted Vassilev tonight, who is an amazing art collector. It’s just very inspirational to meet all of these amazing people who are doing great things around the Palm Beach area and New York.”

A Revolution Wrapped in Sophistication

Perhaps no voice captured the larger cultural moment more vividly than Carmen Garcia, President, Founder & CEO of CRG Marketing Group. A proud Cuban-American who has built her career in a world that wasn’t always designed to include her, Garcia sees Palm Beach’s transformation in deeply personal terms.

“For so long, doors in places like this remained firmly closed to Latinas and women from diverse cultures,” she said. “Today, with the explosive growth transforming Palm Beach and the entire county, those doors are finally being kicked wide open.” She paused, then landed her thesis cleanly: “This isn’t just progress, it’s a revolution wrapped in sophistication.”

The Best Is Yet to Come

As guests made their way out of The Colony into the warm Palm Beach night, the mood was not one of conclusion but of momentum. The honorees had spent an evening seeing one another and the conversations that started over dinner were clearly destined to continue long after the event wrapped.

That, perhaps more than any award, is what the Palm Beach Power List is really about: the recognition that the people in that room are building something together, whether they realize it or not. And if the energy of March 10 was any indication, they know it very well.

To learn more about the honorees, visit PalmBeachPowerList.com. For information on future events, visit SchnepsEvents.com or contact EventOps@SchnepsMedia.com.

2026 Palm Beach Power List Honorees

Catherine Applegate, Senior Director of Luxury Sales, Douglas Elliman

James M. Bandoblu Jr., Palm Beach Office Managing Partner, Hodgson Russ LLP

ICON Robert S. Budd, Sr. CEO/President, Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc.

POWER COUPLE David Bush, Community Advocate

Kristin Calder, Chief Executive Officer, The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

Iris Dankner, Founder, Holiday House

Carmen Garcia, President, Founder & CEO, CRG Marketing Group

Barbara M. Gilbert, President & CEO, BMG and Associates

ICON Louis C. Grassi, CPA, CFE, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner, Grassi

Joshua Greenberg, Managing Director, Private Client Advisor, Bank of America Private Bank

POWER COUPLE Carrie Weekley Kaminski, A Legacy of Service, Stewardship, and Community Impact

POWER COUPLE Ron Kaminski, A Legacy of Service, Stewardship, and Community Impact

Melody Katz, Co-Director, Transcendental Meditation Program

Eric M. Kelly, MNM, MMS, Ed.D, President, Quantum Foundation

ICON Janet Levy, Philanthropist of the Year

ICON Catherine Loevner, Cultural Icon

Max McNamara, CEO & Co-Founder, Sky Cap Corp

POWER COUPLE Timothy Michael McVay, Esq., Community Advocate

Anna Medvedeva, Founder, AM Management Group

ICON Michelle Mendez, International Real Estate Broker | Global Connector | Health Visionary | Philanthropist | Ambassador, Platinum Preferred Realty

ICON Woody Michleb, CEO, Woody Michleb Beauty Salon

Christopher H. Palmer, Managing Partner, Cullen and Dykman LLP

Ava L. Parker, JD, President, Palm Beach State College

Chef Jennifer Parker, Founder, Evolved Catering & Events

ICON Joanna Plafsky, International Film Producer & Philanthropist

Lois Pope, Founder and President, LIFE, Leaders in Furthering Education

Diane Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Inc.

RISING Lauren Schumacher, Board Member, Tree of Life Foundation International

ICON / HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR Jean Shafiroff, Queen of Philanthropy

Rick Slater, Managing Principal, Palm Beach & Broward, Kaufman Rossin

Shelly Snoddy, In-house Legal Counsel / Vice President, Coolspring Stone Supply, Inc. / Golden Eagle Asphalt Inc.

ICON Clayton Tadler, Senior VP / Regional VP: Palm Beach / Treasure Coast, TD Bank

ICON Ted Vassilev, President and Owner, DTR Modern Galleries

Tania Vorsanger, Advocate. Survivor. A Life of Purpose and Service.

ICON Reggie Williams, CEO, Goldlynk Charter LLC