East Hampton Honors Katy Stewart
1 minute 03/11/2026
Southampton youth hockey players and coaches
Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton brought the community together for Katy’s Courage, an annual fundraiser honoring the memory of 12-year-old Katy Stewart. Since 2012, the Sag Harbor-based nonprofit has funded pediatric cancer research, scholarships, and local bereavement programs. From youth hockey games to a town-wide silent auction, the event rallied businesses and families to sustain the foundation’s vital support services for years to come.