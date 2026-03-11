East Hampton Honors Katy Stewart

Southampton youth hockey players and coaches Lisa Tamburini

Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton brought the community together for Katy’s Courage, an annual fundraiser honoring the memory of 12-year-old Katy Stewart. Since 2012, the Sag Harbor-based nonprofit has funded pediatric cancer research, scholarships, and local bereavement programs. From youth hockey games to a town-wide silent auction, the event rallied businesses and families to sustain the foundation’s vital support services for years to come.