Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic brought the community together. The annual event featured live music by the Jambaritos Band, vendors from across Long Island, and a flannel sale. Guests were encouraged to help “Fill the Van with Love” by donating essential items for Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation (CAST). The afternoon combined music, shopping, and philanthropy to support local families in need.