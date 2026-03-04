Greenport

Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery

By
1 minute 03/04/2026
Carol Young from the The Creative Barn

Carol Young from the The Creative Barn

Rick Seigleman
Mike The Knife Johnson from Johnson Knives

Mike The Knife Johnson from Johnson Knives

Rick Seigleman
Alexandra Blazer, Tarot Card Reader

Alexandra Blazer, Tarot Card Reader

Alexandra Blazer, Tarot Card ReaderRick Seigleman
Brian & Jennifer Kelly & with Bailey

Brian & Jennifer Kelly & with Bailey

Rick Seigleman
Cass Dotzel from WAYF NYC

Cass Dotzel from WAYF NYC

Rick Seigleman
Jennifer, Craig, and Kayla Larsen, Michael and Janet Jackowski

Jennifer, Craig, and Kayla Larsen, Michael and Janet Jackowski

Rick Seigleman
Joseph & Michelle Lemaire

Joseph & Michelle Lemaire

Rick Seigleman
Katie Schimpf from Fields Of Dough

Katie Schimpf from Fields Of Dough

Rick Seigleman
Kelly & Ann Vandenburgh the Greenport Harbor Brewery Co-Owner

Kelly & Ann Vandenburgh the Greenport Harbor Brewery Co-Owner

Rick Seigleman
Kevin & Veronica Gratton, Scott & Rosemary Emrick

Kevin & Veronica Gratton, Scott & Rosemary Emrick

Rick Seigleman
Kristen Mullen & Jason Perry from North Fork Flower Farm

Kristen Mullen & Jason Perry from North Fork Flower Farm

Rick Seigleman
Laura & Madyson from The Treatery

Laura & Madyson from The Treatery

Rick Seigleman
Marissa McGroary & Varick Winters from Brix Cannoli

Marissa McGroary & Varick Winters from Brix Cannoli

Rick Seigleman
Rachel Schwartz from The Brooklyn Art Studio

Rachel Schwartz from The Brooklyn Art Studio

Rick Seigleman
Rachelle Rossi & Greg McMullen

Rachelle Rossi & Greg McMullen

Rick Seigleman
Randee Daddona from Southold Sage On The Half Shell

Randee Daddona from Southold Sage On The Half Shell

Rick Seigleman
Reynoso Abode & Brian Burgess Ceramics

Reynoso Abode & Brian Burgess Ceramics

Rick Seigleman
Sal & Michele Drago

Sal & Michele Drago

Rick Seigleman
Sarina Harley from CAST North Fork

Sarina Harley from CAST North Fork

Rick Seigleman
Tisha Zaloga from Disset Chocolate

Tisha Zaloga from Disset Chocolate

Rick Seigleman

Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic brought the community together. The annual event featured live music by the Jambaritos Band, vendors from across Long Island, and a flannel sale. Guests were encouraged to help “Fill the Van with Love” by donating essential items for Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation (CAST). The afternoon combined music, shopping, and philanthropy to support local families in need.

