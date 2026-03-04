Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery
03/04/2026
Flanneltine’s Day at Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic brought the community together. The annual event featured live music by the Jambaritos Band, vendors from across Long Island, and a flannel sale. Guests were encouraged to help “Fill the Van with Love” by donating essential items for Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation (CAST). The afternoon combined music, shopping, and philanthropy to support local families in need.