Event & Party Photos

Floral Artist At The Quogue Library

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1 minute 03/20/2026
Artist Diana Conklin, Denise Misiewicz, Ann Buckley, Joan Dupay, Laura Edwards, Janice Jaworski, Mike Scuderi, Maryann Scuderi, Miranda Gatewood, Erin Roundsman, Alexa Lightbourne

Artist Diana Conklin, Denise Misiewicz, Ann Buckley, Joan Dupay, Laura Edwards, Janice Jaworski, Mike Scuderi, Maryann Scuderi, Miranda Gatewood, Erin Roundsman, Alexa Lightbourne

The Quogue Library
Artist Diana Conklin

Artist Diana Conklin

The Quogue Library

The Quogue Library hosted a Rustic Dried Flower Wall Hanging workshop led by farmer and artist Diana Conklin. Guests created colorful floral bundles using homegrown and hand-colored dried flowers. The workshop offered the community a creative opportunity to explore botanical art using locally grown materials.

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