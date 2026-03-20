FRINGE: The Interior Wilderness

“Superman,” by FRINGE, the cover artist for the March 2026 edition of Dan’s NYC.

FRINGE does not enter the frame quietly; he arrives like a beautifully controlled disturbance. There is something seductive in the immediacy of the work, yet something far more destabilizing beneath it—a polished visual language carrying the residue of memory, pressure, ghosts, and private unrest. Born in South Africa in the late 1970s and shaped first by the architecture of the corporate world before fully turning toward fine art, he makes work that understands systems intimately enough to bend them. Pop iconography, brand fluency, psychological tension, and emotional aftershock all collide in a practice that feels at once culturally legible and deeply internal. The White Room Gallery, the first gallery to represent FRINGE in the US, places this psychological terrain within a broader contemporary dialogue through Wild Things, though the true subject remains the interior wilderness he continues to map in real time.