As she gets closer to her destination, Heather Johnson finds herself unwinding. Johnson, who is executive director of Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead, would love to share with everyone what she gets to experience on a daily basis.

Hallockville Museum Farm, which was the family home of nine generations of Hallocks starting circa 1765, is open from sunup to sundown 365 days a year for anyone to wander the grounds. The structures on the grounds include the Hallock Homestead and 18 other buildings on its 28 acres.

In addition to giving Long Islanders a hands-on farm experience, Hallockville is known for its programs and events. One upcoming program that is standing-room-only is the North Fork Farmers’ Stories presentation. It all started with a conversation between a board member and the grandson of an African-American farmer, and it has now grown into a speaking event with five farmers.

“These are farmers from the area sharing their experiences,” says Johnson, who has been executive director for two years. She previously was executive director of Friends of the Bay in Oyster Bay. “I came from an environmental conservation background. I was always curious about Hallockville as are many people who drive on Sound Avenue. It certainly has something for everybody, all ages, all interests.”

Whether you want to stroll around the grounds, take a crafts workshop, view an exhibit, do a little birdwatching, browse the local items in the Museum Shop, learn to raise bees or delve into history and much more, Hallockville has you covered. One of their larger events is the annual Fleece & Fiber Festival coming up on May 16. It will include shearing and other demonstrations, crafts workshops, artisan vendors, children’s activities, music and food trucks, among other activities.

Their largest event is the Country Fair on Oct. 3-4.

“Country Fair is one of our favorite traditions because it brings the community together to celebrate Long Island’s agricultural heritage. Families can enjoy traditional fair activities while also learning about the history of farming on the North Fork. It’s really about connecting people to the land, the history, and each other.”

Visitors can walk the Sustainability Trail, which offers QR codes along the path to tell you more about what you’re seeing. Johnson explained that farms in earlier times were the picture of sustainability — repurposing and reusing virtually everything.

“Almost nothing was ever wasted or thrown away,” Johnson explains. The museum’s “Sustainability Trail” is an informative trip back in time. Along the way, you’ll meet Halsey Hallock and his family, Ella being the last to live in the old Homestead. They will share the many sustainable practices used in the past. “We hope this journey to the past will help you think about your own lifestyle today and in the future,” Johnson said.

Another exciting aspect of Hallockville is the recently restored Naugles Barn, which was built in 1937 and now acts as an event space. “When Hallockville moved the Barn to its present location, it was in disrepair.” Johnson explains. Thanks to the restoration, funded in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the addition of an HVAC system and interior restrooms, they can offer programs year-round. Importantly, it is now ADA compliant. “The Barn’s interior still looks the way it did except we added glass doors on the north and south side to keep the indoor temperature controlled.”

The museum’s Homestead Barn contains exhibits about potato growing, farm tools and carriages. It is free to walk the grounds year-round.

Tours of the Hallock Homestead and other buildings can be arranged by calling or emailing Hallockville. Some program and events do charge an admission fee. They also have a community garden, a beekeeping program that is open to the public and a summer camp program for ages 5-12.

“It does your heart good to see kids exploring the grounds and connecting to nature at our Summer Farm Camp. They have a plot in the community garden where they grow potatoes, and at the end of the harvest, they make potato chips so they learn about how their food is grown, and there are different themes every week for camp.”

Johnson says that Hallockville Museum Farm serves a vital purpose for not just the visitors. By keeping farming traditions and information alive, they can encourage everyone to be more mindful of the land, of who is growing the food we eat and the importance of farming not just to the North Fork, but everywhere.

“Hallockville was fifty years old last year,” said Johnson, who has three adult children. ‘Our Mission is to take Long Island back to its family farming roots and explore their relevance today, and our vision is to create a vibrant, active, and inclusive Hallockville community rooted in history and focused on the future.’ The staff, board and volunteers work towards that every day.”

Johnson says her goal is to get more people to know about Hallockville Museum Farm. She’s confident that once people know what Hallockville has to offer, they’ll want to make the museum a regular stop.

For more information, visit hallockville.org or call 631-298-5292. The museum is at 6038 Sound Avenue in Riverhead.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.