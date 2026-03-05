International Women’s Day
Amanda and James Race
Bianca Collins and Pam Greinke
Bonnie Cannon and Sheri Pasquarella
Cheryl Buck and Bonnie Cannon
Dunia and Yurllen Vallejos, Pamela Greinke
Elizabeth Cataletto, April Gornik
Elizabeth Cataletto, Shea Keating, Lacey Levine
Elka Rifkin, Bianca Collins, Nina Dec
Fran andHailey Nill, Denise Dee
Honorees - Meghan McGinley Arnonae, Cindy Capalbo, Elizabeth Cataletto Elka Rifkin, Pamela Greinke
Johnnoy Johnson and Whodi Warejko
Ruby Jackson, Allen Kronzek
Sheri Pasquarella, Executive Director of The Church
The International Women’s Day Shout Out and Dance Party returned for its second year at The Church in Sag Harbor. The community celebration honored Bonnie Cannon, Cindy Capalbo, Elizabeth Cataletto, Pamela Greinke, Meghan McGinley Arnone, and Elka Rifkin. The night featured live music, cocktails, and a pay-it-forward tribute as each honoree recognized a celebrant of their own. Centered on the 2026 theme #GivetoGain, the evening highlighted the power of reciprocity while celebrating women who uplift the community.