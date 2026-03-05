International Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day Shout Out and Dance Party returned for its second year at The Church in Sag Harbor. The community celebration honored Bonnie Cannon, Cindy Capalbo, Elizabeth Cataletto, Pamela Greinke, Meghan McGinley Arnone, and Elka Rifkin. The night featured live music, cocktails, and a pay-it-forward tribute as each honoree recognized a celebrant of their own. Centered on the 2026 theme #GivetoGain, the evening highlighted the power of reciprocity while celebrating women who uplift the community.