Event & Party Photos

International Women’s Day

By
1 minute 03/05/2026
Amanda and James Race

Amanda and James Race

Lisa Tamburini Amanda and James Race
Bianca Collins and Pam Greinke

Bianca Collins and Pam Greinke

Lisa Tamburini
Bonnie Cannon and Sheri Pasquarella

Bonnie Cannon and Sheri Pasquarella

Lisa Tamburini
Cheryl Buck and Bonnie Cannon

Cheryl Buck and Bonnie Cannon

Lisa Tamburini
Dunia and Yurllen Vallejos, Pamela Greinke

Dunia and Yurllen Vallejos, Pamela Greinke

Lisa Tamburini
Elizabeth Cataletto, April Gornik

Elizabeth Cataletto, April Gornik

Lisa Tamburini
Elizabeth Cataletto, Shea Keating, Lacey Levine

Elizabeth Cataletto, Shea Keating, Lacey Levine

Lisa Tamburini
Elka Rifkin, Bianca Collins, Nina Dec

Elka Rifkin, Bianca Collins, Nina Dec

Lisa Tamburini
Fran andHailey Nill, Denise Dee

Fran andHailey Nill, Denise Dee

Lisa Tamburini
Honorees - Meghan McGinley Arnonae, Cindy Capalbo, Elizabeth Cataletto Elka Rifkin, Pamela Greinke

Honorees - Meghan McGinley Arnonae, Cindy Capalbo, Elizabeth Cataletto Elka Rifkin, Pamela Greinke

Lisa Tamburini
Johnnoy Johnson and Whodi Warejko

Johnnoy Johnson and Whodi Warejko

Lisa Tamburini
Ruby Jackson, Allen Kronzek

Ruby Jackson, Allen Kronzek

Lisa Tamburini
Sheri Pasquarella, Executive Director of The Church

Sheri Pasquarella, Executive Director of The Church

Lisa Tamburini

The International Women’s Day Shout Out and Dance Party returned for its second year at The Church in Sag Harbor. The community celebration honored Bonnie Cannon, Cindy Capalbo, Elizabeth Cataletto, Pamela Greinke, Meghan McGinley Arnone, and Elka Rifkin. The night featured live music, cocktails, and a pay-it-forward tribute as each honoree recognized a celebrant of their own. Centered on the 2026 theme #GivetoGain, the evening highlighted the power of reciprocity while celebrating women who uplift the community.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events