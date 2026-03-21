Jacob F. Eckart died peacefully at his home in Quiogue on March 8, surrounded by loved ones. He was 69.

Jake was born Sept. 13, 1956 to Warren Eckart of Westhampton Beach and the former Shirley M. Dayton, originally of East Hampton. He grew up in Westhampton Beach.

He married Cathy A. Martino in 1988. Most recently, they lived in Quiogue and New York City. Jake started his career in finance in Westhampton Beach. He then moved to Paine Webber in East Hampton and Southampton.

Most recently, Jake has led the Eckart Wealth Management team for Merrill Lynch. Jake lived a life filled with many passions. He loved music, traveling with his family and friends, food and wine, fishing and boating and playing golf all over the world.

He was a man of extraordinary grace, kindness, generosity, and wit. To all he encountered this symbolized Jake’s incredible depth of character. He was loved by so many people in the East End community and he loved them back.

His family and friends’ loyalty and support got him through his most difficult challenge of recent months. He will be deeply missed by all.

He is survived by his siblings Darlene Sacks of East Quogue (Vaughn), Shirley “Dee” McClain (Ray), Julia Emma “Emmy” Snipes of Virginia (Steven) and George; 12 nieces and nephews, Aaron and Ian Sacks, Danielle and Raymond McClain, Kaitlyn, Steven, Noah and Shirley Jean Snipes, Brendon, Thomas, Daniel and Grace Eckart; great nieces and nephews, Bella and Avery Sacks and Elijah Snipes. He was pre-deceased by his parents and older brother Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital and East End Hospice. Visitation was held on March 12 at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach. A church service followed on Friday March 13 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach.

The gravesite service followed at Westhampton Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at the Westhampton Country Club.