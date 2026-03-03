Podcasts

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Matt Fogelson

Episode 266: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Matt Fogelson, an author, music writer, and essayist whose work explores the intersection of music, grief and fatherhood. His debut memoir, Restrung: Fatherhood in a Different Key (published February 3, 2026), traces his coming of age in 1980s New York.

