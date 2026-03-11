MEDAD: All the World Is His Canvas

From Europe to Asia to America, MEDAD has spent a lifetime turning the world into his canvas. In this Q&A, the globe-trotting artist reflects on his journey, his “Universal Shapes” philosophy, Palm Beach inspiration, and why art, above all, is the highest form of communication.

A Conversation with MEDAD

You have been living and working as an artist in Europe, Asia and America since early youth. Tell us a little bit about your journey?

My nickname as a child was Rembrandt and ironically 25 years later in the ’80s, Danish newspapers and TV news kept comparing me to Dali. I went through all the periods that a figurative artist needs to do to be able to boil down the whole spectrum of forms and shapes into a simple yet profound language. Finally I started painting my Universal Shapes.

You and I met at one of your art shows almost 15 years ago in New York. I must say it was incredible! After New York City, what made you decide to settle in Palm Beach?

In the early ’90s I lived and exhibited my artwork in galleries on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. In 2012 I came to see old friends and I felt like being back home after years of traveling around the world. I moved my base from London and New York to here.

What is it that you like about the Palm Beaches and the people?

The people are like the waves of the ocean moving and dancing with the wind that palm trees naturally battle. I don’t see the crowd, I see the ever-changing waves.

Describe your philosophy on what art is and what it should be?

Art is the highest level of communication.

Can you explain briefly one of your most famous collections or periods of art called “Universal Shapes”?

Circle = Nature.

Stars, planets, atoms, molecules, biological cells, etc. The shapes made by nature are circular and fit into groups with no sharp confrontation. The single cell fits the pattern harmoniously. The accidental sharpness will be polished in time.

Triangle = Gods

Hierarchy, pyramid, prism, Illuminati, Anunnaki, et cetera. The simple triangle eliminates the bright perspective to broken dark paradoxes, appearing as colors…. against man and light.

Square = Man

Walls, windows, boxes, paper, mechanical cells, et cetera

The shapes made by man from different times and locations reflect the culture of that civilization. Throughout history mankind has been creating sharp edges and lines to confront nature.

You also are well known for some of your product designs. Can you tell us a little bit about Chic Setter?

Designing decorative products that can withstand the coastal environment grew to be a company that I enjoyed for years.

You were born in Persia, then lived and studied in Demark and in many other countries. what is it like to be a citizen of the world who has traveled and lived in so many countries?

As Hans Christian Anderson famously said, “life is a journey.”

What do you find inspirational about the Palm Beaches and life in general? What gives you your creative spark?

Palm Beaches are the whole spectrum of life like the universal shapes forcing man to think in cubes. Lives in cubicles. But dreams in circles!

Is that good? What future projects or inspirations are around the horizon? We know you are quite the Renaissance man.

I have been working on a philosophical book for years. I don’t think the big questions we are all asking are the correct questions!

Thank you to MEDAD! The artist! The thinker and the philosopher! Always great to interact with you.

Visit medadgallery.com for more information.