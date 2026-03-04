New Peconic Bay Ferry Eyed, Panel OKs Study

New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) approved more than $200,000 to study the feasibility of a Peconic Bay Ferry during its annual meeting Feb. 26.

The independent study, to be completed by March 2028, will evaluate routes and terminal locations in and between Greenport, Montauk, North Sea, Orient, Riverhead, and Sag Harbor. Each will be assessed according to, “navigational feasibility, available dockage, and connectivity to other modes,” as well as financial and social criteria laid out in the now official work plan.

Shellfish growers, harbor masters, and residents will be among local groups surveyed during the process, which was prompted by what the regional council described as, “vast, yet predictable” traffic patterns in Long Island’s East End.

At present, there is just one ferry service connecting the north and south points of the East End, via Shelter Island. But as the NYMTC plan lays out, ferry systems connecting the island have a checkered history. A short-lived passenger ferry service between Sag Harbor and Greenport, piloted by the privately run Peconic Jitney in 2012, stalled despite being licensed to operate until Nov. 2027. The Peconic Bay ferry feasibility study revives hope that new investment, including potential federal and state funds, could alleviate commuter and seasonal traffic in years to come.

“At a time when our nation is approaching its semiquincentennial, it’s especially meaningful that we are working collaboratively with our members to invest in infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, opportunity and resilience for generations to come,” said Adam S. Levine, executive director of NYMTC, ahead of the meeting.

The Peconic Bay ferry study is one of nine studies approved by the council, which are designed to improve transportation safety, access and congestion, as well as other measurable criteria, across Nassau and Suffolk counties.