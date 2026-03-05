Arts & Culture

Palm Beach Old Bags Luncheon

By
1 minute 03/05/2026
James Norton, Priscilla Presley

BFA / Diana Zapata
Keeta Hill

BFA / Diana Zapata
James Norton

BFA / Diana Zapata
Kim Dryer, Ruchi Kotahwala

BFA / Diana Zapata
The Annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach

BFA / Diana Zapata
Todd L'Herrou, Alyssa D. Quinlan

BFA / Diana Zapata
Michelle Russell Johnson, Nancy Kyle

BFA / Diana Zapata
Cassie Donegan

BFA / Diana Zapata
The Annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach

BFA / Diana Zapata
James Norton, Robert Walden

BFA / Diana Zapata
Lora Drasner, Marzia Precoda

BFA / Diana Zapata
Marzia Precoda

BFA / Diana Zapata
Lora Drasner

BFA / Diana Zapata
Dr. Charles and Anna Pierce, Dr. Ruth Celestin, Mia Rowe, Dr. Norman Rowe

BFA / Diana Zapata
Jean Shafiroff

BFA / Diana Zapata
Ramona Singer

BFA / Diana Zapata
Veronica Webb

BFA / Diana Zapata
Bobbi Brown

BFA / Diana Zapata
Audrey Gruss

BFA / Diana Zapata
Priscilla Presley

BFA / Diana Zapata
Priscilla Presley

BFA / Diana Zapata
Karen Swanson

BFA / Diana Zapata

The Center for Family Services hosted its signature Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach, raising record funds to support local mental health services. The sold-out event brought together influential community members to celebrate fashion and philanthropy, featuring Priscilla Presley as the celebrity speaker and the RobertJames-designed OBL 2026 IT Bag. The luncheon highlights the growing need for accessible mental health resources in Palm Beach County and reinforces the Center’s mission to provide vital care to families facing trauma, economic hardship, and mental health challenges.

