Palm Beach Old Bags Luncheon

The Center for Family Services hosted its signature Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach, raising record funds to support local mental health services. The sold-out event brought together influential community members to celebrate fashion and philanthropy, featuring Priscilla Presley as the celebrity speaker and the RobertJames-designed OBL 2026 IT Bag. The luncheon highlights the growing need for accessible mental health resources in Palm Beach County and reinforces the Center’s mission to provide vital care to families facing trauma, economic hardship, and mental health challenges.