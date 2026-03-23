Recipe: Make Estia's Little Kitchen Carmelita with Ice Cream
Estia’s Little Kitchen invites you to put your baking skills to the test with their Carmelita with Ice Cream recipe! Read on to learn how to make it.
Estia’s Little Kitchen Carmelita with Ice Cream
Serves 12
1/2 sheet pan, butter pan, preheat oven to 350° F. Bake in two layers.
Layer #1
3 cups A.P. flour
3 cups rolled oats
2 cups brown sugar
Pinch salt
1 1/2 cups melted butter
Combine in a bowl and spread evenly on 1/2 sheet pan.
Bake 10 minutes.
Layer #2
1 1/2 cups A.P. flour
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup chopped pecan
1/2 cup dulce de leche
1/2 cup melted butter
Mix and spread evenly on top of first layer. Bake 15 minutes.
Layer #3
1 cup pepitos
1 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Mix and sprinkle over the hot, freshly baked sheet pan layers.
Cut warm, serve with ice cream & dulce de leche.