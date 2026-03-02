Recipe: Make Frankie's Italiano Homemade Pistachio Tiramisu

Frankie’s Fabulous Italiano in East Hampton invites you to try your hand at making their fan favorite Homemade Pistachio Tiramisu! Pair this delicious sweet treat with a dessert wine or espresso martini for the full experience.

Pistachio Tiramisu (Serves 6–8)

Ingredients

For the Cream

4 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup mascarpone cheese

½ cup pistachio cream

1 cup heavy cream

For the Layers:

1 cup espresso

2 tablespoons of Amaretto

About 20–24 ladyfingers

For Garnish

2 tablespoons crushed toasted pistachios (unsalted)

1 tablespoon pistachio cream (slightly warmed)

Instructions

Prepare the coJee mixture

Brew espresso and let it cool. Stir in amaretto. Set aside in a shallow dish for dipping the ladyfingers.

Make the mascarpone-pistachio cream

A. In a bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar together until thick and pale (about 2–3 minutes). B. Add mascarpone and pistachio cream. Mix gently until smooth and uniform. C. In a separate chilled bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the pistachio mascarpone mixture. Don’t overmix, keep it light and airy.

Assemble the tiramisu.

Quickly dip each ladyfinger into the coJee mixture (1–2 seconds per side; don’t soak). b. Arrange a single layer in the bottom of a glass dish (8×8″ or similar).

Spread half of the pistachio mascarpone cream over the layer.

Repeat with another dipped-ladyfinger layer and the remaining cream. e. Smooth the top with a spatula.

Chill

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, ideally overnight. This allows flavors to meld and the texture to set. Garnish and serve.

Right before serving

Drizzle with a little pistachio cream.

Sprinkle crushed pistachios on top.

Serve cold, with espresso or dessert wine.