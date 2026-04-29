Southampton Arts Center Summer Guide 2026

Southampton Arts Center is brimming with art and cultural events for summer 2026 in the heart of Southampton Village (25 Jobs Lane). Enjoy exhibitions, live shows, art and games workshops, dancing, parties and much more. Here are some highlights and ongoing activities happening from May to August.

Southampton Arts Center Summer 2026 Guide

Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3

This heartfelt World War II–era play follows the long-distance courtship between two strangers brought together by letter. Based on a true story, the production blends humor and romance in an intimate theatrical setting.

Twilight Dance Party & Bodies in Motion Art Show

Saturday, May 9

An early-night dance party meets immersive art experience, featuring music by DJ Nick Russo alongside the Bodies in Motion exhibition. Guests can expect a mix of funk, house, and nostalgic dance hits in a social, high-energy setting.

Figure Drawing Workshops with Linda Capello

Fridays, May–August

A guided figure drawing session open to artists of all levels with Linda Capello. Participants work from a live model while developing technique, observation skills, and personal style in a relaxed studio environment.

The Story of America 1776–2026

May 16 – July 18

This major summer exhibition unfolds across multiple weekends, bringing to life 250 years of American political and cultural history through rare objects, campaign materials, and symbolic artifacts.

Paint & Sip with Deborah Acquino

Thursday, May 21

This social painting workshop pairs step-by-step artistic instruction with a casual, bring-your-own-beverage atmosphere. Ideal for beginners and groups, the class focuses on creativity and fun.

The Story of America: Opening Reception

Saturday, May 23

Step into 250 years of American history through a sweeping exhibition of presidential campaigns, patriotic artifacts, and cultural milestones. The opening reception introduces a collection spanning from the nation’s founding to today.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Sunday, May 24

The Hamptons summer season begins with one iconic celebration — Dan’s Rosé Soirée returns inviting guests to indulge in an elevated evening of world-class rosé, exceptional cuisine, and high-energy entertainment. Tickets and info at DansTaste.com

En Plein Air with Howard Rose

Saturday, June 20

An outdoor painting class open to all skill levels, this session invites participants to create art on-site while learning techniques from artist Howard Rose.

Whimsy Latin Jazz Dance Party

Saturday, June 27

The Southampton Arts Center launches the season with its signature summer benefit, all about music, dancing, and having a fantastic time with friends to kick off the summer.

David Rubenstein

Friday, July 3

Former head of the Kennedy Center and author speaks on Democracy and America today.

En Plein Air Painting Workshops with Brendan Johnston

Wednesday in July (starting July 8)

A series of outdoor painting sessions expands on the June workshop, offering deeper instruction and extended time working in natural landscapes.

Canasta Workshops

Wednesday in July and August (starting July 8)



Separated each day for beginner (11 a.m.) and intermediate (2 p.m.) players. Learn to understand the deck and melds, selecting and playing your hand, and strategic pickup and play, all leading to confident canasta play.

Mah Jongg

Mondays in July and August (starting July 6)

Separated each day for beginner (11 a.m.) and intermediate (2 p.m.) players. Learn to play the fun, challenging game of American Mah Jongg. This six-week course covers all aspects of the game, including understanding the card, selecting and playing your hand, and pick-up playing strategies, all leading to the ultimate Mah Jongg.

Documentary Films

Sundays July 12 to August 30

Watch insightful and brilliant docs every Sunday.

Ken Auletta in Conversation with Maureen Dowd

Wednesday, July 15

Author Ken Auletta speaks with The New York Times columnist and author Maureen Dowd.

Architecture + Design Tour

Saturday, July 18

A curated exploration of notable homes and spaces in Southampton, offering insight into architectural innovation and interior design.

Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder

July 25–September 27

Featuring around 100 photos by 70 artists, this collection explores the concept of presence through the tenderness of portraits, the awe within landscapes, the clarity of reportage, and the spontaneity of cityscapes. Representing some of the last century’s most important photographic developments, Presence creates conversations across time and space that are only possible through Glickman Lauder’s singular collection. Opening preview is July 25.

SummerFest Gala

Saturday, August 22

The Southampton Arts Center’s premier fundraising event brings together artists, patrons, and community leaders for an elegant evening of dining and entertainment, marking one of the highlights of the Hamptons summer season.