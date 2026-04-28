Dan’s Papers was honored with nine awards at the 2025 New York Press Association Better Newspaper (NYPA) contest and placed fifth overall among single-flag newspapers in New York State with 105 points.

In a historic year, Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media took the top spot for newspaper groups, scoring a whopping 945 points. A sister publication to Dan’s, amNew York Metro won Newspaper of the Year, with other sister newspapers such as Long Island Press, The Brooklyn Paper, The Queens Courier, and more receiving a plethora of honors as well.

“These honors from the New York Press Association reflect the passion, creativity, and commitment of our entire team,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “Being recognized at the highest level in New York State reinforces our mission to deliver trusted local journalism that informs and connects the communities we serve. I couldn’t be prouder of what our team continues to accomplish.”

“I am over the moon with joy and pride and appreciation for the spectacular staff that has created our award-winning media,” said Victoria Schneps, founder and president of Schneps Media. “As the founder, I believed that my community newspapers should provide quality journalism in an attractive environment, and that has come true. How grateful I am!”

First Place Honors

Dan’s Papers reporter Emma Grimes won first place in Local Government Story, Division 2, for her story Gimme Shelter Community Housing Funds Raise $44M as East End Rolls Out Plans.

“Thorough reporting on a program that can help during a housing crisis,” NYPA judges said. “Relevant reader for information.”

DansPapers.com won first place for Best Overall Digital News Platform, Division 2.

“Refreshing site that’s inviting and easy to navigate,” judges wrote. “Feels like it’s made by locals, for locals.”

In the advertising contests, Dan’s Papers Vice President of Sales Stephanie Bitis and Sales and Operations Manager Brienne Doskoez placed first for Best Sales Promotional Materials.

“Beautifully produced and the media kit certainly knows its audience,” judges said. “First class presentation, well-organized (especially considering the multiple components) and the pricing allows for any size business to participate. Well done.”

Second Place Honors

Dan’s Papers managing editors Michael Malaszczyk and Oliver Peterson won second place for Crime/Police/Courts Story, Division 1, for their story Bridgehampton Beekeeper Allegedly Hid Role in Rwandan Genocide.

“The research on the suspect really helps to tell more about this person,” judges wrote. “The research on Rwanda also helps to add context.”

Dan’s Papers founder and editor emeritus Dan Rattiner won second place for Best Column, Division 2, for his columns PotatoHampton: Remembering Dan’s 10K Minithon, Dan’s Papers: the First Free Newspaper in America, and Block Island Lawsuit: Arguing the Word ‘Scam’.

“The lawsuit memory is especially well told,” judges wrote.

For their work on the 2025 Dan’s Taste series, events staff Sara Pellegrino, Emma Aquino, and Sophia Lee won second place in the Best House Ad/Ad Campaign category.

“Campaign is well thought out, design is consistent, clean and engaging,” judges wrote. “Excellent work.”

Third Place Honors

Dan’s Papers Editor-in-Chief Timothy Bolger took home third place in the Online Breaking News category, Division 2, for his story Hamptons Brush Fires Spark Fears of Historic 1995 Wildfires Repeating.

“A combination of strong storytelling and vivid imagery links a community’s urgent moments through time as only a local news outlet can,” judges said.

In a first for Dan’s Papers NYC, reporter Claude Solnik placed third in the Business, Financial, and Economic News Story category, Division 2, for his article The Waldorf Astoria New York: NYC’s Biggest Comeback Story.

“This well-crafted piece is rich with detail,” NYPA judges said. “The deep history is woven in nicely to the relevant story told for today’s audience.”

In the Feature Story – Lifestyle, Human Interest, or Personality Profile category, Division 6, reporter Marc Horowitz won third place for his story Five Overlooked Places to Explore on Long Island.

“I have never been to Long Island,” a judge wrote. “This piece made me want to visit and explore all of the places listed. It also gave me great inspiration for our own magazine here in Michigan.”