Reggae Night at the Sag Harbor Cinema

The Sag Harbor Cinema’s third-floor lounge, The Green Room, kicked off its Sunday night series with a high-energy Reggae Night. The evening featured a live performance by Survival Sounds alongside a set by DJ Carlos Lama, DJ Oliver Werner and Singer Winston Irie. They brought an island vibe to the local scene as guests gathered for a night of curated beats and community.