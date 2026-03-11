Sag Harbor

Reggae Night at the Sag Harbor Cinema

By
1 minute 03/11/2026
Anthony Johnson & Lyla Finch

Julie Froehlich
Brian Meehan

Julie Froehlich
DJ Henry Oh & Mark greenberg

Julie Froehlich
DJ Mr Lama

Julie Froehlich
DJ Oliver Werner & Singer Winston Irie

Julie Froehlich
Gwendolyn Whitney & Ellen Ashenferb

Julie Froehlich
Kenneth LeCointe, Jill Musnicki & Jameson Ellis

Julie Froehlich
Kenneth LeCionte

Julie Froehlich
Mark Greenberg

Julie Froehlich
Milla Steilman

Julie Froehlich
Milla Steilman

Julie Froehlich
Singer Winston Irie

Julie Froehlich
Survival Sounds DJ Oliver Werner

Julie Froehlich

The Sag Harbor Cinema’s third-floor lounge, The Green Room, kicked off its Sunday night series with a high-energy Reggae Night. The evening featured a live performance by Survival Sounds alongside a set by DJ Carlos Lama, DJ Oliver Werner and Singer Winston Irie. They brought an island vibe to the local scene as guests gathered for a night of curated beats and community.

