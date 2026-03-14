Ronald Marwood of Remsenburg Remembered

Ronald Marwood of Remsenburg, who had a prominent career in the finance industry, died on March 1. He was 79.

He was born in Canonsburg, Penn., on May 8, 1946, the third of four children of Louis and Bernice Marwood. In 1964, he graduated as president of his senior class from Chartiers Valley High School, where he met Jennifer Jones, an exchange student from England who would later become his wife.

He received a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1968. He was drafted into the Army after college and entered Infantry Officer Candidate School, graduating at the top of his class. Given the option to serve in any branch of the Army, he chose Army Intelligence and attended German language school.

Having reconnected with Jennifer in 1967, they were married in Alexandria, Virginia, in July 1970. In September 1970 they began married life together in Munich, Germany, followed by a year in Düsseldorf.

After his Army service, Ron used his GI Bill to fund a master’s program at the London School of Economics, returning to Jennifer’s hometown for two years.

They moved to New York City in 1975, where Ron began his financial career at Chase Manhattan Bank and where they later welcomed their daughters, Abigail and Emma.

Ron spent several years as a bank officer, first in International Banking and later in the Treasury Department. After retiring from the bank, he began a second career teaching economics courses as an adjunct professor at Suffolk County Community College.

In retirement, he enjoyed sailing, playing tennis, traveling to Mexico each winter, and playing poker with friends. Ron served as a member of the Vestry at St. Mark’s Church in Westhampton Beach. He also enjoyed many summer days at Quantuck Beach Club and served as Commodore of the Westhampton Yacht Squadron from 2002 to 2004.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; his daughters, Abigail Romeo (John) and Emma Marwood (Miguel); his granddaughters, Rhys and Pippa; his sister, Patricia Gallagher (Bernard); and many cherished nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Bernice; his brother, David; his sister, Judith; his brother-in-law, Tom; and his nephew, Darryl.

A memorial service was held on March 8 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to East End Hospice and Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach.

Ron will be remembered for his quiet intelligence, curiosity about the world, and the deep love he had for his family.