A Sag Harbor woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 from the Sag Harbor Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney‘s office announced.

Hope Livingston, 50, was arrested and arraigned March 3 in Riverhead Town Justice Court on a charge of third degree grand larceny, a Class D felony.

Prosecutors said Livingston served as the Sag Harbor Elementary School PTA co-treasurer from July 2021 to June 2022 and as vice president from July 2022 through June 2024. During that time, she allegedly had access to the PTA bank account through a debit card intended for PTA-related purchases.

According to the investigation, new PTA board members discovered in September 2024 that Livingston allegedly used the account for personal expenses, including purchases at retailers such as Costco, Amazon, Target and Lululemon, as well as at businesses in Sag Harbor. Authorities said she also allegedly withdrew cash from the account on multiple occasions.

Livingston surrendered to the district attorney’s office before her arraignment before Riverhead Town Justice Sean M. Walter. She was released without bail because the charge is non-bail eligible under New York law.

She is due back in court March 17 and is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.