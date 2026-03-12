The North Fork chapter of a national organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity has recognized Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for donating surplus meals to local groups that help families in need.

Food Rescue US – North Fork leaders presented the hospital’s administration with a plaque for the medical center’s efforts to ensure that food from its Greenhouse Grill are redirected to the organization, which prepares the food for distribution.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to caring for our community in every way we can,” Paul Connor, the hospital’s chief administrative officer, said. “By working with Food Rescue US – North Fork, we are able to reduce food waste while helping ensure that nutritious meals reach neighbors who need them.”

Anne Howard and Stephanie McEvily, the site co-directors of Food Rescue US – North Fork, presented the plaque during a recent visit to the hospital. A total of 1,961 pounds of food were rescued and redistributed last year, more than doubling the 937 pounds recovered in 2024.

Marlene Parrish from the Greenhouse Grill works with Food Rescue volunteer Holly Cato to help safely package prepared meals for pickup and distribution. The program is supported by Robert Galinski, director of nutritional services, whose team helps ensure food safety and consistency throughout the process.