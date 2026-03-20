Student Art at The Parrish Museum
1 minute 03/20/2026
Chelsea Kraveski and Nathan Malak
Dennis and Danielle McGovern with Coen, Hayes, and Romy
Executive Director of the Parrish Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Philippe Cheng
Jameson, Mike, Ruth, Marjorie and Frances Haight
Juan and Karen Zeledon with Luca
Lilliana and Camila Soto
Ludi and Zuzanna Salm with Louisa, Josephine, and Franciska
Max Hayward
Nonna DiSunno and Kennedy Rose Bistrian
R.J. Partington III, Emma Snyder, Sophia Kahn
Shannon and Brea Ress, Katie Reduto, Giselle Pluta
Shelby Fullam and Ariel Caracciola
Southampton High School Orchestra
Temidra and Tanya Willock and Nova Morsch
The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill hosted its 2026 Student Exhibition Preview Day celebrating young artists from Eastern Long Island schools. The exhibition continues a Parrish tradition of over 70 years showcasing student creativity in painting, sculpture, drawing, and photography. Visitors enjoyed gallery previews, hands-on workshops, and live music by the Southampton String Ensemble. The event also recognized the 10th anniversary of ACCESS PARRISH, which supports community members with diverse physical, cognitive, and social needs through inclusive arts programming.