Event & Party Photos

Student Art at The Parrish Museum

By
1 minute 03/20/2026
Chelsea Kraveski and Nathan Malak

Chelsea Kraveski and Nathan Malak

Lisa Tamburini
Dennis and Danielle McGovern with Coen, Hayes, and Romy

Dennis and Danielle McGovern with Coen, Hayes, and Romy

Lisa Tamburini
Executive Director of the Parrish Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Philippe Cheng

Executive Director of the Parrish Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Philippe Cheng

Lisa Tamburini
Jameson, Mike, Ruth, Marjorie and Frances Haight

Jameson, Mike, Ruth, Marjorie and Frances Haight

Lisa Tamburini
Juan and Karen Zeledon with Luca

Juan and Karen Zeledon with Luca

Lisa Tamburini
Lilliana and Camila Soto

Lilliana and Camila Soto

Lisa Tamburini
Ludi and Zuzanna Salm with Louisa, Josephine, and Franciska

Ludi and Zuzanna Salm with Louisa, Josephine, and Franciska

Lisa Tamburini
Max Hayward

Max Hayward

Lisa Tamburini
Nonna DiSunno and Kennedy Rose Bistrian

Nonna DiSunno and Kennedy Rose Bistrian

Lisa Tamburini
R.J. Partington III, Emma Snyder, Sophia Kahn

R.J. Partington III, Emma Snyder, Sophia Kahn

Lisa Tamburini
Shannon and Brea Ress, Katie Reduto, Giselle Pluta

Shannon and Brea Ress, Katie Reduto, Giselle Pluta

Lisa Tamburini
Shelby Fullam and Ariel Caracciola

Shelby Fullam and Ariel Caracciola

Lisa Tamburini
Southampton High School Orchestra

Southampton High School Orchestra

Lisa Tamburini
Temidra and Tanya Willock and Nova Morsch

Temidra and Tanya Willock and Nova Morsch

Lisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill hosted its 2026 Student Exhibition Preview Day celebrating young artists from Eastern Long Island schools. The exhibition continues a Parrish tradition of over 70 years showcasing student creativity in painting, sculpture, drawing, and photography. Visitors enjoyed gallery previews, hands-on workshops, and live music by the Southampton String Ensemble. The event also recognized the 10th anniversary of ACCESS PARRISH, which supports community members with diverse physical, cognitive, and social needs through inclusive arts programming. 

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events