Student Art at The Parrish Museum

Chelsea Kraveski and Nathan Malak Lisa Tamburini Dennis and Danielle McGovern with Coen, Hayes, and Romy Lisa Tamburini Executive Director of the Parrish Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Philippe Cheng Lisa Tamburini Jameson, Mike, Ruth, Marjorie and Frances Haight Lisa Tamburini Juan and Karen Zeledon with Luca Lisa Tamburini Lilliana and Camila Soto Lisa Tamburini Ludi and Zuzanna Salm with Louisa, Josephine, and Franciska Lisa Tamburini Max Hayward Lisa Tamburini Nonna DiSunno and Kennedy Rose Bistrian Lisa Tamburini R.J. Partington III, Emma Snyder, Sophia Kahn Lisa Tamburini Shannon and Brea Ress, Katie Reduto, Giselle Pluta Lisa Tamburini Shelby Fullam and Ariel Caracciola Lisa Tamburini Southampton High School Orchestra Lisa Tamburini Temidra and Tanya Willock and Nova Morsch Lisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill hosted its 2026 Student Exhibition Preview Day celebrating young artists from Eastern Long Island schools. The exhibition continues a Parrish tradition of over 70 years showcasing student creativity in painting, sculpture, drawing, and photography. Visitors enjoyed gallery previews, hands-on workshops, and live music by the Southampton String Ensemble. The event also recognized the 10th anniversary of ACCESS PARRISH, which supports community members with diverse physical, cognitive, and social needs through inclusive arts programming.